Gunn's 'Superman' review: Refreshing portrayal with exciting new set of superheroes

MANILA, Philippines — At long last we can say it again, Superman is back on the big screen, courtesy of James Gunn and his team at DC Studios.

DC's "Superman" sees the titular hero, played by David Corenswet, three years into his role as the world's superhero who has grown accustomed to powered beings existing on Earth.

Many are grateful for the heroics that Superman does, while others like genius businessman and weapons manufacturer Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) are more skeptical. This adds to the pressure of being the mightiest being in the world.

Superman has to navigate all these while balancing his life as Clark Kent, particularly as an adopted son and as a partner to fellow Daily Planet journalist Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan).

Nearly a century has passed since Superman entered the public eye through Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, and over the years, the superhero has made the jump from comics to theaters.

Christopher Reeve remains beloved, while Henry Cavill gave it all when Zack Snyder held the DC reins. Others like Dean Cain, Brandon Routh, Tom Welling, and Tyler Hoechlin have kept Superman popular on TV and movies.

Still, it remained a huge task for Gunn and company to reboot the whole DC Universe following one mediocre release after another. Huge expectations awaited his take after a few years since the caped hero had his own feature on the big screen.

Like his Marvel counterpart Kevin Feige, Gunn is fan of comic books and he understands what makes both the source material and cinema so compelling — entertainment and escapism.

This is exactly how Gunn treats "Superman," as a colorful reel of entertainment that takes viewers through the joys and pitfalls of heroism, which have been missing from the kind of superhero films released in recent years.

Gunn has always been a better storyteller than a screenwriter, and it shows several times through the character's conversations and lines that feel like they were written to aid audiences to better understand the story, which can get a bit dragging.

Fortunately, Gunn peppered his hero flick with his signature humor to keep the story afloat. Once the action is back on track, it is off to the races again each time.

Crucial to the success of the film were how a new batch of actors portrayed characters people have seen numerous times.

Corenswet gives a fresh take on both Clark and his caped alter ego with a charisma akin to Brendan Fraser during the latter's heydays in the '90s. The new Superman actor also manages to squeeze in wit and humor pulled straight from the comics.

Brosnahan is fierce and direct as Lois, as any award-winning journalist should be, and she does her role very well, making Corenswet's character understand there are real consequences to his actions.

And most welcome of all, Hoult shows audiences that even a genius like Lex is human, capable of envy and emotion, which were portrayed with pure camp and egotistical manners in past films.

The whole supporting cast also does a banged-up job, namely, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Skyler Grisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard.

John Williams' iconic "Superman" theme is nearly untouchable — though Hans Zimmer's "Flight" from "Man of Steel" comes close — so huge credit to John Murphy for sampling the theme for a new generation. David Fleming manages to give a rocking score that can stand on its own.

Gunn has pointed out something that comic book readers have known for some time now — the tale of Superman is an immigrant story about an individual, a literal alien, who grows up in a different part of the galaxy and chooses to save his community because that was how he was raised.

Superman has always believed in truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, but as "Superman" shows, it is not easy to achieve even when it should be the norm. Superman's grit and dedication to his core, however, sparks hope and continues to flicker in everyone's hearts.

The doors are now wide open for DC Studios to tackle a new universe of superheroes and metahumans, and with Gunn at the helm, things are beginning to look up.

Also no matter what anyone says, Krypto is a good boy.

