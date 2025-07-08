New 'SRR,' Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre films among MMFF 2025 1st batch

MANILA, Philippines — A new "Shake, Rattle & Roll," featuring Fyang Smith and Ivana Alawi, and a Vice Ganda and Nadine Lustre reunion movie highlight the first batch of films for the 51st Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

Actor Enchong Dee and host-journalist Jervi "KaladKaren" Wrightson hosted the official launch of the 2025 MMFF in a Makati mall on July 8.

This year's MMFF carries the theme "A New Era for Philippine Cinema," carrying on from the festival's golden anniversary celebrated last year.

Accompanying Enchong and KaladKaren onstage were "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" finalists River Joseph, Esnyr Ranollo, Ralph de Leon, and Brent Manalo, the latter the big winner alongside Mika Salamanca.

The following make up the first four of eight selected films:

Comedy-drama "Call Me Mother," starring Nadine Lustre and Vice Ganda, directed by Jun Robles Lana;

starring Nadine Lustre and Vice Ganda, directed by Jun Robles Lana; Family drama "Reconnect," starring Carmina Villaroel, Gloria Diaz, Alexa Miro, Gerald Anderson, and Zoren Legazpi, directed by Jade Castro;

starring Carmina Villaroel, Gloria Diaz, Alexa Miro, Gerald Anderson, and Zoren Legazpi, directed by Jade Castro; Crime-thriller "Manila's Finest," starring Piolo Pascual, directed by Rae Red

starring Piolo Pascual, directed by Rae Red Horror, "Shake Rattle & Roll: Evil Origins," starring Ivana Alawi, Fyang Smith, Loisa Andalio, Ashley Ortega, Isabel Ortega, Elijah Alejo, Carla Abellana, Manilyn Reynes, Janice de Belen, Francine Diaz, Kaila Estradaa, Richard Gutierrez, Seth Fedelin, Ryan Bang, JM Ibarra, Dustin Yu, directed by Shugo Praico, Joey de Guzman, Ian Loreños

Vice and Nadine previously starred together in 2010's "Petrang Kabayo" and the MMFF 2015 entry "Beauty and the Bestie." The upcoming movie, however, will be the first time the two will headline a film together, and Nadine's first movie with Lana.

Lana directed Vice in last year's MMFF entry "And The Breadwinner Is...," which won the Gender Sensitivity Award and a Special Jury Citation for Vice.

Celebrity couple Zoren and Carmina have frequently appeared on television, but this will be their first movie together since the 2005 MMFF entry "Mulawin: The Movie," which also starred Richard Gutierrez.

This is the third consecutive year Piolo is headlining an MMFF movie after "The Kingdom" last year and "Mallari" in 2023 (that year he also appeared in "GomBurZa").

"Evil Origins" extends the record of the "Shake, Rattle & Roll" franchise as the country's longest-running film series to 17.

The last "Shake, Rattle & Roll" was "Extreme" in 2023, which was one of the two films in the franchise that is not to be part of the MMFF.

Janice was in the very first film released in 1984, Manilyn appeared in the next three between 1990 and 1992, and Carla starred in the 15th film from 2014.

Also announced during the launch were the awarding of framed stamps from the Philippine Postal Corp. for the 10 films of last year's MMFF and the complete list of cash prizes for each winner.

Last year's Best Actor winner Dennis Trillo, cited for his notable performance in "Green Bones," donated P100,000 to persons deprived of liberty, which was the central focus of his film that was named the festival's First Best Picture winner.

Enchong and KaladKaren will announce the second batch of entries on September 30.

The duo will also host the MMFF 2025 Mediacon on September 30, the return of the Celebrity Golf Tournament on November 12, and the Gabi ng Parangal on December 27.

Other key dates are the Parade of Stars on December 19, which will take place in Makati, and the annual theatrical start of the MMFF on December 25, Christmas Day.

