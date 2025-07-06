^

Manny Pacquiao picks friend Mark Wahlberg to tell his story in a biopic

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 6, 2025 | 6:14pm
In a 2015 Facebook post, Filipio boxing champ Manny 'Pacman' Pacquiao posts his birthday greeting for his good friend, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.
Manny Pacquiao via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — If boxing legend Manny Pacquiao ever decides to do another biopic, he says he would entrust its production to his good friend, Hollywood actor Mark Wahlberg.

Pacquiao, also known as Pacman, spoke to TMZ while training for his upcoming bout with Mario Barrios. 

The American entertainment outlet asked him about the possibility of another biopic, following the 2006 film that starred Jericho Rosales and Bea Alonzo.

"Mark Wahlberg, he always watched my training camp here in Wildcard, he knows almost all my life stories. Mark Wahlberg's my friend, he's a nice guy,” Manny said. 

As to who is going to play the younger him in the biopic, Manny picked none other than his own son. Among his sons, Jimuel has delved into acting and is a boxer himself. 

Pacquiao is coming out of retirement to face Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on July 19.

The 46-year-old boxer-turned-senator will reportedly not be alone in the ring, as reports say his son Jimuel might possibly fight in the Pacquiao-Barrios undercard.

RELATED: Pacquiao to son Jimuel: 'You don't need to box'

