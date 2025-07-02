'Jurassic World Rebirth' review: Popcorn flick starring dinosaurs still serves scares

MANILA, Philippines — Dinosaurs are back. Well, they never really went away because of the "Jurassic" franchise, which adds a new entry in "Jurassic World Rebirth."

Set a few years after the last film, many dinosaurs and other animals brought back to life are unable to cope with the world's living conditions, migrating instead to locations resembling their homes from millions of years ago.

A pharmaceutical company represented by Rupert Friend's Martin Krebs, however, discovers that dinosaurs could be the key to a medical breakthrough.

And so, Krebs gathers mercenary Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), her old friend Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), and paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) for a mission to secure select dinosaurs' blood on an island filled with dinosaurs.

The "Jurassic World" films have admittedly dipped with each release, not even the return of original "Jurassic Park" actors were enough to spark the franchise.

Getting original screenwriter David Koepp back on board was a key move, as he knows very well what made the very first two films so enjoyable to this day.

Another key addition was director Gareth Edwards, who has a very good understanding of gigantic monsters with his work on "Godzilla" and, well, "Monsters."

Related: ‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve tapped for next Bond 007 movie

"Jurassic World Rebirth" dials back the science-fiction genre and focused more on the scares, which feels like a step in the right direction if this franchise is to survive.

The film works best when there are dinosaurs present to marvel or fear, and drags whenever the humans are at the center (which is often the case for such movies).

It also cheekily harkens back to subtle references from previous movies while still managing to deliver fresh legs to keep it entertaining.

Even tapping Alexandre Desplat to take over Michael Giacchino for the score was an inspired choice as the former does justice to the iconic "Jurassic Park" theme by John Williams.

At its core, "Jurassic World Rebirth" is a popcorn flick and a summer watch for everyone, and people's fascination with dinosaurs will never go away as long as filmmakers find the right mix.

There is a scene in the film where Bailey's Loomis gets to touch one of the dinosaurs he has only ever studied, a moment reminiscent of Sam Neill's Alan Grant seeing live dinosaurs for the first time and getting to touch a sick Triceratops.

It's a magical moment many dinosaur movies try to capture but so often fail to do so. But at least, this franchise is trying to steer toward a good heading, else the industry will end up with monstrosities that are best kept hidden.

RELATED: 'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack