Fil-Am 'Elio' star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab voices, executive producing new 'Pinocchio' adaptation

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 28, 2025 | 1:33pm
Filipino-African-US actor Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab attends the world premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Elio" at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on June 10, 2025.
AFP / Lisa O'Connor

MANILA, Philippines — Young Filipino-American actor Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab is lending his voice to Pinocchio in an upcoming steampunk-inspired adaptation of Carlo Collodi's story about the famous wooden puppet.

"Pinocchio and his sidekick Coot as they try to save his puppet friends from the villainous Faustino — who livestreams their destruction in nightly pay-per-view events," goes the logline for "Pinocchio & the Water of Life."

Visual effects veteran Victor Lakisov is directing the independent animation feature on a script by Emmy-winning host-comedian Mark DeCarlo and "Charlie's Angels" screenwriter Ryan Rowe.

"Pinocchio & the Water of Life" is currently in post-production and eyeing a release later in the year.

"The animation is incredible — like nothing I've ever seen. Victor is a true artist, and being an executive producer on this project has been such an honor," said Yonas in a statement, adding that he loved voicing Pinocchio.

With Yonas on the film's voice cast are James Hong, Fred Tatasciore, Rob Paulsen, Maurice LaMarche, Tom Kenny, Phil LaMarr, Candi Milo and Yeni Alvarez.

Yonas began as a bit player in several television projects before getting recurring roles in shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Slumberkins."

He starred as Finn in Netflix's "Sweet Tooth," Remy in Disney's "Pretty Freekin Scary" and voiced Phinny in "Pupstruction" which led to his biggest project yet, the titular role in Pixar's newest offering "Elio."

The young actor said the quality and emotion of "Pinocchio & the Water of Life" reminded him of "Elio," but "magical and unexpected."

"This is a passion project through and through," Yonas ended. "I'm so proud to help bring it to life." — Video from Pinocchio & the Water of Life's YouTube channel

RELATED: WATCH: John Arcilla cries over Pixar's 'Elio'

ANIMATION

FILIPINO SPOTLIGHT

PINOCCHIO
