‘Dune’ director Denis Villeneuve tapped for next Bond 007 movie

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 11:01am
Composite photos of director Denis Villeneuve at the 97th Academy Awards and Daniel Craig in the James Bond movie "No Time to Die"
AFP / Angela Weiss, Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — While the search for the next actor to take up the James Bond mantle continues, a director for the next movie has been tapped: Denis Villeneuve.

Amazon MGM Studios, which now holds the film rights to the Bond franchise, announced the "Dune" director as the filmmaker to helm the next 007 project.

The studio also announced that Villeneuve's wife, Tanya Lapointe, will serve as an executive producer on the film.

Previously announced as producers were Oscar nominees Amy Pascal and David Heyman, through their Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films companies, respectively.

A personal mission. Villeneuve said in a statement that among his earliest memories of the cinema were Bond-related, having grown up watching the films with his father ever since Sean Connery's debut in "Dr. No."

"I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory," Villeneuve said. "I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor."

Related: 5 things to know: Amazon takes creative control of 'James Bond' franchise

Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios head Mike Hopkins praised Villeneuve's talents, citing past works like "Blade Runner 2049" and "Arrival."

"[Villeneuve] has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and — most importantly — the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theaters," Hopkins said, adding that Bond was in the hands of "today's greatest filmmakers."

Villeneuve received Oscar nominations for "Arrival" and the first two "Dune" movies. He is also known for directing "Sicario," "Prisoners," "Enemy," and "Incendies."

He's currently working on the third "Dune" entry, "Dune: Messiah," scheduled for release next year, and is attached to direct a Cleopatra biopic as well as adaptations of Arthur C. Clarke's "Rendezvous with Rama," Annie Jacobsen's "Nuclear War: A Scenario," and Kim Bo-young's "I'm Waiting for You."

Search for new Bond. The hunt shifts back to finding a new Bond actor after Daniel Craig wrapped up his five-movie stint across 15 years in 2021's "No Time to Die."

Among the favorites to become the next 007 are Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Tom Hiddleston, Regé-Jean Page, Idris Elba, Jamie Dornan, Theo James, Josh O'Connor, Paul Mescal, and Callum Turner.

RELATED: 'I don't care': Daniel Craig on next James Bond actor

BOND

DENIS VILLENEUVE

JAMES BOND
