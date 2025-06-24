^

Movies

'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 24, 2025 | 8:28am
'F1 the Movie' review: Brad Pitt excites viewers on the racetrack
Brad Pitt in "F1 the Movie"
Warner Bros. Pictures / Apple Original Films

MANILA, Philippines — Formula One makes the leap from small screens back to the big ones in Joseph Kosinski's "F1 the Movie" starring Oscar winner Brad Pitt.

Pitt portrays veteran driver Sonny Hayes whose F1 accident three decades ago sees him stumble through life and make ends meet whatever way he can as long as he's behind the wheel.

His former teammate Ruben Cervantes, played by fellow Oscar winner Javier Bardem, is desperate for his F1 team Apex Grand Prix to find a little bit of success and approaches Hayes for help.

Hayes reluctantly agrees even though the sport has massively changed since his crash — brand sponsorships, media calls, technological advancements — and it doesn't help that he butts heads with Apex's rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Hollywood has found refreshed liking in racing movies as seen in "Ford v Ferrari" and "Gran Turismo," very similar to the resurgence of Formula One over the pandemic because of the Netflix series "Drive to Survive."

Kosinski carries over his expertise from "Top Gun: Maverick," trading fighter pilots for race cars as he blends actual races with those of fictional drivers Hayes and Pearce, managing to give the exhiliration that such a movie demands.

There are many storylines the movie could have mainly focused on: Pearce being the second Black driver in F1 after Lewis Hamilton (a producer on the film), Kerry Condon's Kate McKenna being the first female technical director of a Grand Prix team, or a veteran American slotting back into a mainly European sport.

RELATED: 'How To Train Your Dragon' review: Dreamworks plays cards right with live-action remake

Instead Kosinski's team plays it safe with the plot circling around Hayes and Pearce, and the teamwork involved in Formula One — not just the team's two drivers but even the pit crew and people on the monitors.

But this is a racing movie after all, the story can take a backseat because it's the races that shine the most.

Making that magic work are Kosinski's trusted cinematographer Claudio Miranda, an Oscar winner for "Life of Pi" and editor Stephen Mirrione, Oscar winner for "Traffic" whose filmography includes "The Revenant," "The Hunger Games" and Steven Soderbergh's "Ocean's" trilogy.

A special mention should also go to the sound design team — because F1 cars zooming past you is part of the sport's thrill — as they blend well with the score of an ever-reliable Hans Zimmer.

Pitt and Idris channel well the veteran vs. rookie dynamic and Bardem is a delight onscreen, though Condon offers a good perfomance that matches the grit of any professional driver.

Formula 1 fans will enjoy seeing Hamilton and his fellow drivers like Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris getting cameos off the track, and will surely be satisfied with how the races are portrayed.

"F1 the Movie" definitely pulls off the thrilling watch it aims to be, and Formula 1 could find itself having a new wave of supporters flocking onto the track.

RELATED: 'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal set for July release without cuts

BRAD PITT

F1

F1 RACING

FORMULA 1

FORMULA ONE

JAVIER BARDEM

JOSEPH KOSINSKI

RACING
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'How To Train Your Dragon' review: Dreamworks plays cards right with live-action remake
14 days ago

'How To Train Your Dragon' review: Dreamworks plays cards right with live-action remake

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
The House of Mouse has long been the face of live-action remakes, but now Dreamworks Animation joins the fray with "How...
Movies
fbtw
40 years of award-winning animation, storytelling: Studio Ghibli's top 5 films
June 8, 2025 - 10:30am

40 years of award-winning animation, storytelling: Studio Ghibli's top 5 films

By Natsuko Fukue | June 8, 2025 - 10:30am
Here are the studio's top five films that have delighted fans over the decades.
Movies
fbtw
'T-Bird at Ako,' 'Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay' get limited theatrical re-release
June 6, 2025 - 3:04pm

'T-Bird at Ako,' 'Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay' get limited theatrical re-release

By Kristofer Purnell | June 6, 2025 - 3:04pm
Ayala Malls Cinemas is screening the restored versions of "T-Bird at Ako" and "Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay"...
Movies
fbtw
'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal set for July release without cuts
June 6, 2025 - 3:04pm

'Sunshine' starring Maris Racal set for July release without cuts

By Kristofer Purnell | June 6, 2025 - 3:04pm
Antoinette Jadaone's "Sunshine" starring Maris Racal finally has a premiere date in the Philippines, and...
Movies
fbtw
Studio Ghibli marks 40 years, but future looks uncertain
June 6, 2025 - 2:42pm

Studio Ghibli marks 40 years, but future looks uncertain

By Natsuko Fukue | June 6, 2025 - 2:42pm
Japan's Studio Ghibli turns 40 this month with two Oscars and legions of fans young and old won over by its complex plots...
Movies
fbtw
'Ballerina' review: Ana de Armas scratches 'John Wick' itch
June 5, 2025 - 3:57pm

'Ballerina' review: Ana de Armas scratches 'John Wick' itch

By Kristofer Purnell | June 5, 2025 - 3:57pm
Each "John Wick" film expanded the universe and the action grew along with it, so in some ways "Ballerina"...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with