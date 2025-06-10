'Heneral Luna,' 'Goyo' back in cinemas for Independence Day

Composite photos of John Arcilla in "Heneral Luna" and Paulo Avelino in "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral"

MANILA, Philippines — Historical movies "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo: Ang Batang Heneral" are returning to local theaters in celebration of the Philippines' 127th Independence Day.

TBA Studios, the production outfit behind both films, announced that select mall cinemas in and around Metro Manila will screen the two movies this Thursday, June 12.

These mall cinemas are: Robinsons Galleria Ortigas, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Antipolo, Shangri-La Red Carpet Cinemas, Fishermall Quezon City, Fishermall Malabon and Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall.

Additionally, SM Cinema branches North EDSA, Mall of Asia, and Fairview will screen the two Bayaniverse movies until June 15, Sunday. Ticket prices for all screenings begin at P150.

"Heneral Luna" and "Goyo," both directed by Jerrold Tarog, separately follow the titular characters played by John Arcilla and Paulo Avelino respectively during the Philippine-American War.

Tarog will also direct the third installment in the franchise "Quezon" starring Jericho Rosales as Manuel Quezon, the second president of the Philippines.

