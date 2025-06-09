^

'How To Train Your Dragon' review: Dreamworks plays cards right with live-action remake

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 5:51pm
A scene from 'How To Train Your Dragon'
Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Mouse has long been the face of live-action remakes, but now Dreamworks Animation joins the fray with "How To Train Your Dragon."

The movie, loosely based on Cressida Crowell's 2003 book of the same name, is a remake of Dreamworks' 2010 animated movie, which featured the voices of Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, America Ferrera, and Craig Ferguson.

Both movies set in the fictional Viking village of Berk follows Hiccup, the son of village chieftain Stoick the Vast, and his perceived weakness fighting the dragons that attack the community.

In an effort to prove himself, Hiccup shoots down a rare Night Fury but is unable to take its life. He names the dragon Toothless and spends time with the creature, expanding his knowledge about dragons.

Dreamworks has major success in its franchises like "Shrek" and "Kung Fu Panda," but it was a very wise decision to choose "How To Train Your Dragon" as its first attempt at a live-action remake.

Granted the story beats remain the same as in the 2010 animated original, there is extra emotion in seeing Hiccup (now played by Mason Thames) doing what he can to make Stoic (a returning Butler) proud despite his shortcomings.

Years of dragon content courtesy of "Game of Thrones" set the bar for how Dreamworks' live-action dragons will be received, especially given Crowell's descriptions of them are full of imagination and creativity.

The new movie succeeds in this regard, especially in the appearance of Toothless, who feels very real and present whether on the ground or flying high in the sky.

The three animated "How To Train Your Dragon" films helmed by Dean DeBlois gave quite the experience of flying, which only gets better in live-action each time Hiccup and Toothless take to the skies.

It helps that DeBlois returned for directing duties with full creative control, as is seeing Butler in full Viking armor for that sense of familiarity.

However, the returnee that really sells this new movie is composer John Powell, whose score rings louder and stronger than ever before.

Pieces like "This Is Berk" and "Forbidden Friendship" were enjoyable even in animation, but the live-action version somehow makes Powell's score more effective.

Because of that, the incredible flying themes of "Test Drive" and "Romantic Flight" become more beautiful and give this remake the wings it needs to soar.

Dreamworks played its cards right and could possibly look at more live-action attempts, maybe even pursue a "How To Train Your Dragon" sequel that could reel in Cate Blanchett and Djimon Hounsou, reprising their franchise roles as Valka and Drago.

In the meantime, the studio can cherish this win, before calling on Hiccup and Toothless again for another lesson in dragon care.

