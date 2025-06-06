^

Movies

'T-Bird at Ako,' 'Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay' get limited theatrical re-release

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 3:04pm
Scenes from "T-Bird at Ako" and "Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay"
Ayala Malls Cinemas

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Malls Cinemas is screening the restored versions of "T-Bird at Ako" and "Mga Anak ni Fanfica Falayfay" in celebration of Pride month this June.

The screenings are part of the mall cinema chain's "A-Rewind" in partnership with the ABS-CBN Film Archives and Restoration project to showcase classic Filipino movies on the big screen.

Both films will screen for a limited time in the following mall branches — The 30th, Cloverleaf, Fairview Terraces, MarQuee Mall, and Market! Market! — for just P180 per ticket (P160 for students).

Danny L. Zialcita's "T-Bird at Ako" from 1982 stars the late National Artist Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos as a lawyer and client who try keep to things professional after the latter accidentally kills a man out of self-defense following a rape attempt.

1987's "Mga Anak ni Facifica Falayfay" is a sequel to 1969's "Facifica Falayfay," both starring Dolphy, where the death of the titular character's wife affects one of his sons played by Roderick Paulate.

Past "A-Rewind" titles include "Kailan Ka Magiging Akin," "Tatlong Ina, Isang Anak," "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos," "Hiling," and "Magic Temple."

DOLPHY

NORA AUNOR

PRIDE

PRIDE MONTH

VILMA SANTOS
Recommended
