^

Movies

'Wicked: For Good' drops 1st official trailer setting up big musical finale

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 5, 2025 | 1:25pm
'Wicked: For Good' drops 1st official trailer setting up big musical finale
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in "Wicked: For Good"
Universal Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Pictures released the first official trailer for "Wicked: For Good," the second of a two-part film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical "Wicked."

"Wicked: For Good" picks up after the events of the first film, which covered the first half point of the original production, where Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba Thropp is now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West and retreated into exile within a forest in Oz.

"Elphaba continues her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately tries to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeffrey Goldblum)," goes the film's synopsis.

Central to the sequel is Elphaba's relationship to Ariana Grande's Glinda Upland, now known as Glinda the Good.

The trailer teases a snippet of Cynthia and Ariana performing "For Good" and clips of Dorothy Gale, the central figure in L. Frank Baum's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" which the musical is loosly based from.

Also returning from the first film are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

The original "Wicked" production received 10 Tony nominations including Best Musical, winning three including Best Actress for Elphaba actress Idina Menzel.

The first movie coincidentally got 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana, winning two craft award — Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

"Wicked: For Good" premieres in Philippine cinemas on November 19. — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ review: When Jackie Chan meets 'Cobra Kai'

ARIANA GRANDE

THE WIZARD OF OZ

WICKED

WIZARD OF OZ
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Karate Kid: Legends&rsquo; review: When Jackie Chan meets 'Cobra Kai'
6 days ago

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ review: When Jackie Chan meets 'Cobra Kai'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 days ago
Amid news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration and foreign students coming to America, “Karate...
Movies
fbtw
Lav Diaz sets Alexandre Dumas adaptation as next film to be shot in Philippines
7 days ago

Lav Diaz sets Alexandre Dumas adaptation as next film to be shot in Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
Filmmaker Lav Diaz has set his sights on his next movie following the premiere of "Magellan," starring Gael...
Movies
fbtw
Marian Rivera approves Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos' May-December affair film
9 days ago

Marian Rivera approves Dingdong Dantes, Charo Santos' May-December affair film

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
Kapuso star Dingdong Dantes revealed that his wife Marian Rivera approved his May-December affair movie with Charo Santo...
Movies
fbtw
Iraq's first ever director in Cannes wins best feature debut
10 days ago

Iraq's first ever director in Cannes wins best feature debut

10 days ago
Hasan Hadi, the first filmmaker from Iraq to be selected for the prestigious Cannes Festival, on Saturday won a top prize...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with