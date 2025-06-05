'Wicked: For Good' drops 1st official trailer setting up big musical finale

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Pictures released the first official trailer for "Wicked: For Good," the second of a two-part film adaptation of the popular Broadway musical "Wicked."

"Wicked: For Good" picks up after the events of the first film, which covered the first half point of the original production, where Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba Thropp is now demonized as the Wicked Witch of the West and retreated into exile within a forest in Oz.

"Elphaba continues her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately tries to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeffrey Goldblum)," goes the film's synopsis.

Central to the sequel is Elphaba's relationship to Ariana Grande's Glinda Upland, now known as Glinda the Good.

The trailer teases a snippet of Cynthia and Ariana performing "For Good" and clips of Dorothy Gale, the central figure in L. Frank Baum's book "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" which the musical is loosly based from.

Also returning from the first film are Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Elphaba's sister Nessarose, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

The original "Wicked" production received 10 Tony nominations including Best Musical, winning three including Best Actress for Elphaba actress Idina Menzel.

The first movie coincidentally got 10 Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana, winning two craft award — Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

"Wicked: For Good" premieres in Philippine cinemas on November 19. — Video from Universal Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

