Korean Cultural Center launches short film competition; trip to Busan awaits winner

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
June 2, 2025 | 8:37am
MANILA, Philippines — Good news for film students who are constantly on the lookout for short film competitions to join and possibly practice making videos using newly "discovered" techniques!

The Korean Cultural Center in the Philippines (KCC) is giving student filmmakers and enthusiasts the ultimate ticket to the spotlight with the launch of its first-ever “Reel Connections: Student Short Film Competition”—and the grand prize is a trip to Busan to attend the world-famous Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

This exciting competition is part of the 2025 Korean Film Festival, an annual celebration of Korean cinema that brings heartwarming stories and world-class films to Filipino audiences. This year, KCC is raising the stakes by inviting young storytellers to step behind the camera and show the world their take on “Korea in the Philippines,” It is a good theme to work around, as it captures the shared ties between the two nations.

The best part of the whole deal is that the winning filmmakers would not just see their work on the big screen during the KFF’s regular screening. They would also pack their bags for a trip to Busan to personally experience what it’s like and how it feels to be in one of Asia’s most prestigious film festivals!

“This competition is more than just a contest—it’s an invitation for students to tell stories that connect cultures, spark conversations, and maybe even launch their future in film,” declares KCC Director Kim Myeongjin. “And with Busan as the destination, the journey from script to screen just got even more exciting!”

So whether you’re a one-person film crew or rolling deep with your creative squad, this is your moment to call “Lights, Camera… Action!” Interested participants are enjoined to fill out the application form (bit.ly/ReelConnectionsApplication) and the submission form (bit.ly/ReelConnectionsSubmission) for their film entry. 

Deadline of application is on June 30, 2025.

So, if you’ve got big dreams, a camera, and a story to tell, make those dreams come true by grabbing that camera and telling your story… now! A trip to Busan awaits!

