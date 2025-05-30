â€˜Karate Kid: Legendsâ€™ review: When Jackie Chan meets 'Cobra Kai'

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ review: When Jackie Chan meets 'Cobra Kai'

MANILA, Philippines — Amid news of U.S. President Donald Trump’s policies on immigration and foreign students coming to America, “Karate Kid: Legends” is a timely discourse that touches on adaptation in many different levels — from migration, to trying something new like Kung Fu, and to losing a loved one.

Li Fong, the protagonist from Beijing played by Disney+ star Ben Wang, completes the “United Colors of Benetton” or the league of characters from different races in the “Karate Kid” franchise, which included Black American Jaden Smith and the “OG” (original) “Karate Kid,” Ralph Macchio, who is of Italian descent.

In the sixth and latest “Karate Kid” flick, Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso, with throwback scenes and cameos from other “Karate Kid” iterations, including the hit Netflix spin-off series “Cobra Kai,” providing plenty of room for reminiscing and nostalgia across different generations of viewers.

Although writer Rob Lieber has remained faithful to the “Karate Kid” premise of a bullied boy that finds strength and later victory through martial arts, it would have been better if this tried-and-tested blockbuster formula has been shaken up more to not fall into trap of “seen this, done that.”

Li Fong has the same confidence as LaRusso before LaRusso became the “Karate Kid,” but Li Fong has more advanced combat skills, which are further enhanced by the “legends,” including Jackie Chan, which displays his own chops in several memorable moments in the film without robbing the spotlight from Fong.

Also like LaRusso, whose signature Crane Technique in the OG movie had been an iconic meme in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Li has developed his own unique move that is a definite must-see even if the latest film has sprung up from that all-too-familiar “Karate Kid” storyline.

Like in previous versions, the latest film amplifies appreciation for martial arts’ practicality and real-life application. Martial arts enthusiasts would be able to pick up some moves from the movie, and even motivate them to enroll in martial arts classes or to hit punching bags shortly after.

Viewers who are not into contact sports, meanwhile, might be able to appreciate the movie’s exhilarating action scenes, as well be inspired by the universal values it espouses like family, loyalty, courage and hard work.

Distributed in the Philippines by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International, "Karate Kid: Legends" is now showing in cinemas, rated PG (Parental Guidance).