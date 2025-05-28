Lav Diaz sets Alexandre Dumas adaptation as next film to be shot in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Filmmaker Lav Diaz has set his sights on his next movie following the premiere of "Magellan," starring Gael Garcia Bernal, at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival.

Variety confirmed that Diaz has entered pre-production on "An Amazon," based on a short story by French writer Alexandre Dumas.

The director's Sine Olivia Pilipinas will produce the film with French production company Silverbelt Films, which previously oversaw the Filipino short film "Bold Eagle" by Whammy Alcazaren.

"An Amazon" will be shot in the Philippines and will feature internationally well-known actors. It will be Diaz's first movie in English.

"A young man meets a mysterious and masked woman during a ball. She refuses to disclose her identity, and swears to kill him if he reveals their affair," a synopsis for the movie goes.

Diaz said in a statement that Dumas' story kept striking him over and over again since discussing it with Silverbelt's Pierre-Yves Bezat.

"The narration of 'An Amazon' has deep emotions and deep mystery around it, and is more contemporary than ever as our modern dictators' masks are cracking everyday," Diaz added.

Dumas is best known for writing the books "The Three Musketeers" and "The Count of Monte Cristo."

The version of "Magellan" that screened at this year's Cannes is a three-hour cut of Diaz's intended nine-hour feature about the Portuguese explorer and his wife Beatriz, played by Ângela Ramos.

Ronnie Lazaro and Hazel Orencio, frequent collaborators of Diaz, have supporting roles in the film that was shot in the Philippines, Portugal, and Spain.

Diaz previously premiered "Norte, Hangganan ng Kasaysayan" at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard category, while his "Ang Hupa" premiered in the 2019 edition's Directors' Fortnight.

