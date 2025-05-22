Gina Alajar, Laurice Guillen honor Nora Aunor at 'Faney' screening

MANILA, Philippines — A special screening of "Faney," a tribute film for National Artist Nora Aunor, was held last May 21 on what would have been the Superstar's 72nd birthday.

Nora, fondly called Ate Guy by peers and fans, passed away last month from acute respiratory failure following an angioplasty.

The screening of "Faney" was hosted by producers Raymond "RS" Francisco, Sam Verzosa, Atty. Aldwin Alegre, and Cecille Bravo in a Quezon City mall.

The movie was directed by Adolfo Alix Jr., whom Nora worked with on seven projects, including "Padre de Familia," "Pieta," and Nora's final movie, "Mananambal."

"Faney" star Ina Feleo, daughter of film director Laurice Guillen, delivered her mother's message to Nora and to the fans.

"Wala akong experience sa pagiging 'faney.' May mga hinahangaan akong mga tao pero may hangganan ang aking pag-hanga hindi tulad sa inyo na marami ang mga sakripisyo para maipakita ang pagmamahal at pag-hanga kay Guy," Ina said on behalf of Laurice.

"Sa mga kuwento nila, unti-unti kong nalaman at naunawaan ang special charisma ni Guy, at kung bakit ganyan kahigpit ang koneksyon ng kanyang fans sa kanya. Nagpapa-salamat ako sa kanila," she added.

Another director-actress Gina Alajar, meanwhile, described Nora as an "alagad ng katotohanan, tapang, at giting."

"Isang taga-pagsalaysay ng ating kuwento. Sa kanya, tayo ay naging totoo. Tahimik na ngayon ngunit hindi siya nawala sapagkat ang kanyang liwanag sa langit ay sumiklab. Hindi siya nagpaalam, at naging bahagi ng ating alaala," Gina said.

For his part, RS said Nora was the biggest star the Philippines ever had. He recalled picking her up at her house in rented car.

"She didn't know who I was, yet she didn't judge me. She was really humble and said, 'Ikaw po ba, Kuya, ang susundo sa akin?' We stopped along the way, and she gave money to the children who recognized her at the gas station. She was so sincere. That is who she was, and we honor her today. We love her," he ended.

