^

Movies

Gina Alajar, Laurice Guillen honor Nora Aunor at 'Faney' screening

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 2:55pm
Gina Alajar, Laurice Guillen honor Nora Aunor at 'Faney' screening
Nora Aunor
Ian de Leon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A special screening of "Faney," a tribute film for National Artist Nora Aunor, was held last May 21 on what would have been the Superstar's 72nd birthday.

Nora, fondly called Ate Guy by peers and fans, passed away last month from acute respiratory failure following an angioplasty.

The screening of "Faney" was hosted by producers Raymond "RS" Francisco, Sam Verzosa, Atty. Aldwin Alegre, and Cecille Bravo in a Quezon City mall.

The movie was directed by Adolfo Alix Jr., whom Nora worked with on seven projects, including "Padre de Familia," "Pieta," and Nora's final movie, "Mananambal."

"Faney" star Ina Feleo, daughter of film director Laurice Guillen, delivered her mother's message to Nora and to the fans.

"Wala akong experience sa pagiging 'faney.' May mga hinahangaan akong mga tao pero may hangganan ang aking pag-hanga hindi tulad sa inyo na marami ang mga sakripisyo para maipakita ang pagmamahal at pag-hanga kay Guy," Ina said on behalf of Laurice.

"Sa mga kuwento nila, unti-unti kong nalaman at naunawaan ang special charisma ni Guy, at kung bakit ganyan kahigpit ang koneksyon ng kanyang fans sa kanya. Nagpapa-salamat ako sa kanila," she added. 

Another director-actress Gina Alajar, meanwhile, described Nora as an "alagad ng katotohanan, tapang, at giting."

"Isang taga-pagsalaysay ng ating kuwento. Sa kanya, tayo ay naging totoo. Tahimik na ngayon ngunit hindi siya nawala sapagkat ang kanyang liwanag sa langit ay sumiklab. Hindi siya nagpaalam, at naging bahagi ng ating alaala," Gina said. 

For his part, RS said Nora was the biggest star the Philippines ever had. He recalled picking her up at her house in rented car.

"She didn't know who I was, yet she didn't judge me. She was really humble and said, 'Ikaw po ba, Kuya, ang susundo sa akin?' We stopped along the way, and she gave money to the children who recognized her at the gas station. She was so sincere. That is who she was, and we honor her today. We love her," he ended.

RELATEDJoel Lamangan gives more details on planned Nora Aunor biopic

GINA ALAJAR

LAURICE GUILLEN

NORA AUNOR

RS FRANCISCO
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano attend 'Magellan' Cannes 2025 premiere
1 day ago

Toni Gonzaga, Paul Soriano attend 'Magellan' Cannes 2025 premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Lav Diaz's "Magellan"...
Movies
fbtw
Dubai-based film producer recognized at Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025
1 day ago

Dubai-based film producer recognized at Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Dubai-based film producer and entrepreneur Aquino Plotado was recently recognized at the Global Filipino Icon Awards 2025...
Movies
fbtw
'Frankly odd': Scarlett Johansson faces tough reviews in director debut at Cannes 2025
1 day ago

'Frankly odd': Scarlett Johansson faces tough reviews in director debut at Cannes 2025

By Adam Plowright | 1 day ago
Actors heading behind the camera is something of a trend in Cannes this year, with "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart...
Movies
fbtw
Nicole Kidman laments 'incredibly low' number of women-directed films
3 days ago

Nicole Kidman laments 'incredibly low' number of women-directed films

3 days ago
Australian megastar Nicole Kidman lamented Sunday the "incredibly low" number of hit films made by women directors,...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with