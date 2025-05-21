'Final Destination 6' earns over P189 million on Philippine opening weekend

MANILA, Philippines — Horror movie "Final Destination Bloodlines" broke a couple of records during its opening weekend in the Philippines.

The sixth entry in the "Final Destination" franchise earned $3.4 million (over P189 million) during its opening weekend, the biggest in the country for this year.

The feat is the biggest opening weekend for an R-16 movie and the second-highest ever for a horror movie screened in the Philippines. "Final Destination Bloodlines" hit Philippine theaters last May 14.

In fact, according to Deadline, the Philippines was the third-highest international market for the movie's opening weekend behind Mexico and Brazil.

The total international opening weekend haul was $51 million (P2.8 billion), matching amount earned in the United States.

"Final Destination Bloodlines" follows Filipino-Canadian Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani Reyes, a college student who inherits her grandmother's premonitions about death and attempts to save her family when they start dying one by one.

Portraying her brother is Filipino-American actor Teo Briones, son of JonJon Briones and sister of "The Pitt" star Isa Briones.

Also starring in "Final Destination Bloodlines" are Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, Brec Bassinger, and Tony Todd in his last film appearance after his death last November.

This is the first film in the franchise since 2011's "Final Destination 5." The latest movie in the "Final Destination" franchise has been receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences like, calling it the best of the series yet.

