^

Movies

Elle Fanning to play Effie Trinket in 'Hunger Games' prequel

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 12:59pm
Elle Fanning to play Effie Trinket in 'Hunger Games' prequel
Composite photos of Elle Fanning and Elizabeth Banks as Effie Trinket in 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'
AFP / Valerie Macon, Lionsgate

MANILA, Philippines — Elle Fanning will be playing a young Effie Trinket in "Sunrise on the Reaping," a prequel film in "The Hunger Games" franchise.

In the upcoming adaptation, Effie is the stylist of District 12 contestant Haymitch Abernathy (played by Joseph Zada) for the 50th Hunger Games or the second Quarter Quell.

In the main franchise set two decades later, Elizabeth Banks portrays Effie as the stylist for Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson's Peeta Mellark, with an older Haymitch (Woody Harrelson) as their drunken mentor.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Co-president Erin Westerman acknowledged in a statement how iconic Banks made Effie and wondered who could portray the chracter during her most formative days.

"For us, there was only one answer. Elle Fanning's career has been transcendent," Westerman said. "She has a rare presence — warm, sparkling and layered with extraordinary depth. She was the undeniable fan favorite from the start, and we're honored she answered the call. The odds, it turns out, were in our favor."

Related: Ralph Fiennes to play President Snow in new 'Hunger Games' prequel

Fanning will join fellow younger versions of characters seen in past movies like Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee Latier, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Lili Taylor as Mags Flanagan, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

Newcomers to the franchise like Zada are Whitney Peak as Lenore Dave Baird, Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, and Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow.

The actress debuted as the younger version of sister Dakota's character in "I Am Sam." Elle continued as a child actress before landing leading roles in "Somewhere" and "Super 8."

She also starred in "The Neon Demon," "20th Century Women," and "The Great," for which she received multiple award nominations. Elle also did two "Maleficent" movies, and most recently was in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."

Franchise director Francis Lawrence helms the project on a script by Billy Ray. "Sunrise on the Reaping" is currently set for a November 2026 release.

RELATED: Dolly de Leon, Jon Jon Briones join Netflix's 'Avatar' series

 

EFFIE TRINKET

ELLE FANNING

HUNGER GAMES

THE HUNGER GAMES
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Mission Impossible Final Reckoning' review: Tom Cruise cheats death, aging, AI with Oscar-worthy tricks
5 days ago

'Mission Impossible Final Reckoning' review: Tom Cruise cheats death, aging, AI with Oscar-worthy tricks

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Tom Cruise, the credited savior of the film industry post-pandemic, is back as Ethan Hunt possibly for the last time...
Movies
fbtw
Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site
5 days ago

Hadid sister helps launch Palestinian film streaming site

By Agence France-Presse | 5 days ago
Alana Hadid, the older sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has helped set up a new film streaming platform to bring...
Movies
fbtw
'CoComelon' movie in development
6 days ago

'CoComelon' movie in development

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
A theatrical extension of the popular animated children's show "CoComelon" is in development, set for release...
Movies
fbtw
LIST: 22 films in main competition including Japan, China entries at Cannes 2025
9 days ago

LIST: 22 films in main competition including Japan, China entries at Cannes 2025

9 days ago
A total of 22 films have been announced in the main competition at this year's Cannes film festival, which kicks off on...
Movies
fbtw
Robert de Niro, Tom Cruise's latest 'Mission: Impossible' at Cannes 2025
10 days ago

Robert de Niro, Tom Cruise's latest 'Mission: Impossible' at Cannes 2025

By Adam Plowright | 10 days ago
Here is a selection of the issues, stars and films likely to dominate on and off the red carpet during the May 13-24...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with