Cinema One to screen Nora Aunor, Mother's Day films this May

MANILA, Philippines — Local television channel Cinema One will hold a film festival of sorts this May in honor of "Superstar" and National Artist Nora Aunor.

Nora, fondly called Ate Guy by peers and fans, passed away last April 16 aged 71.

To pay tribute to the legendary actress, Cinema One will be showcasing three of Nora's movies during its Restored Cinema segment for every Sunday of May at 10 p.m.

Kicking off things are "Minsa'y Isang Gamu-gamo" on May 11, followed by "Bulaklak sa City Jail" on May 18, and finally, "Himala" on May 25.

On the same days at 3 p.m., the television channel will have a trio of special Mother's Day tribute screenings — "Madrasta" starring Sharon Cuneta; "One More Try" starring Angel Locsin, Dingdong Dantes, Angelica Panganiban, and Zanjoe Marudo; and "Anak" starring Vilma Santos and Claudine Barretto.

Elsewhere on the channel's programming are a series of Judy Ann Santos movies screening every Monday evening of May: "Kahit Isang Saglit," "Don't Give Up on Us," and "Sabel."

