Cinema chain begins screenings with audio description for visually-challenged viewers

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 10:20am
"Movies for the Blind" screenings around the country
SM Cinema / released

MANILA, Philippines — The cinema chain of SM Supermalls has started hosting audio-described film screenings for blind or visually-impaired individuals.

"Movies for the Blind" is a joint effort of Project ADAM or the Audio Description Awareness Movement and SM Cinema, along with other groups.

These film screenings — held in SM Cinema branches like Baguio and Cebu — include narrated descriptions of scenes, settings, and actions, allowing for more viewers to take in the cinematic experience.

"This is more than just a film screening — it's a movement," said Project ADAM Convenor Ronnel del Rio in a statement. "We're paving the way for a future where accessibility in media is the norm, not the exception."

The group is currently pushing for legislation to make audio description a standard feature in Filipino films.

In a separate statement, SM Cares Program Director for Disability Affairs Engr. Bien Mateo described "Movies for the Blind" as a reminder that inclusion begins with empathy.

"With this new innovative way of presenting movies to our audiences, we hope to increase accessibility and touch even more lives through the wonders of cinema and storytelling," Mateo added.

Joining Project ADAM and SM Cinema in this effort are SM Cares, GMA Pictures, GMA Public Affairs, and Hit Productions Inc., with support from The Nippon Foundation, Overbrook School for the Blind, CBM Global, ICEVI, Beneficent Technology, Inc., and Quantum Post.

