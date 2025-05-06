^

Movies

Filipino short filmmakers to compete at Cannes Film Festival 2025

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 7:01pm
Filipino short filmmakers to compete at Cannes Film Festival 2025
Actor Michael Douglas delivers a speech after he received the Honorary Palme d’or of the 76th Cannes Film Festival
AFP / Antonin Thuillier

MANILA, Philippines — Short films involving Filipino directors Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero are set to compete in the Short Film Competition of the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Belarmino and Romero directed the 15-minute entry "Agapito" set in a Bulacan duckpin bowling alley. Belarmino shared that the short film is named after and dedicated to his brother.

The directors also wrote the screenplay for Adnan Al Rajeev's "Ali," the first Bangladeshi short film chosen for the prestigious festival's short film competition.

"Ali" is co-produced by another Filipino, Kristine De Leon, and actually comes from the same production house that oversaw "Agapito," where Al Rajeev is also a co-producer.

Nine other short films, including two that are animated, made the cut from nearly 4,800 films entries to compete for the Short Film Palme d'Or.

Related: Lav Diaz, Gael Garcia Bernal's 'Magellan' film getting Cannes premiere

The sole Filipino film to have won that award was Raymond Red's 2000 entry "Anino" starring Eddie Garcia, Ronnie Lazaro, and John Arcilla.

Last year, Belarmino's "Radikals" competed at the Cannes Film Festival's La Semaine de la Critique or Critics' Week. A Filipino co-production, "Bleat!," is competing this year.

An edited version of award-winning director Lav Diaz's "Magellan" starring Gael Garcia Bernal as the Portugeuese explorer will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, while Chie Hayakawa's "Renoir" — another Filipino co-production — is competing for the Palme d'Or.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be from May 13 to 24.

RELATED: Kristen Stewart's directorial debut, Jennifer Lawrence film at Cannes 2025

CANNES

CANNES FILM FESTIVAL
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Conclave watchlist: Movies to watch ahead of papal election
5 days ago

Conclave watchlist: Movies to watch ahead of papal election

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
While waiting for the announcement of the next leader of the Catholic Church, here is a list of movies to keep you occupied...
Movies
fbtw
WATCH: Winwyn Marquez's 'Aswang' costume inspired by mom Alma Moreno's movie
5 days ago

WATCH: Winwyn Marquez's 'Aswang' costume inspired by mom Alma Moreno's movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Beauty queen-actress Teresita Ssen "Winwyn" Marquez donned a national costume inspired by a movie her mother, Alma...
Movies
fbtw
ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project ends 14-year run with over 200 remastered films
5 days ago

ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project ends 14-year run with over 200 remastered films

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Leo Katigbak, chair of the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project, looked back on the initiative's official closure after...
Movies
fbtw
Alligator thriller 'The Bayou' shot in the Philippines now streaming
6 days ago

Alligator thriller 'The Bayou' shot in the Philippines now streaming

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Hollywood creature flick "The Bayou," directed by Taneli Mustonen and Brad Watson, is set in the Louisiana Everglades...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with