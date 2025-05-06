Filipino short filmmakers to compete at Cannes Film Festival 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Short films involving Filipino directors Arvin Belarmino and Kyla Danelle Romero are set to compete in the Short Film Competition of the 78th Cannes Film Festival.

Belarmino and Romero directed the 15-minute entry "Agapito" set in a Bulacan duckpin bowling alley. Belarmino shared that the short film is named after and dedicated to his brother.

The directors also wrote the screenplay for Adnan Al Rajeev's "Ali," the first Bangladeshi short film chosen for the prestigious festival's short film competition.

"Ali" is co-produced by another Filipino, Kristine De Leon, and actually comes from the same production house that oversaw "Agapito," where Al Rajeev is also a co-producer.

Nine other short films, including two that are animated, made the cut from nearly 4,800 films entries to compete for the Short Film Palme d'Or.

The sole Filipino film to have won that award was Raymond Red's 2000 entry "Anino" starring Eddie Garcia, Ronnie Lazaro, and John Arcilla.

Last year, Belarmino's "Radikals" competed at the Cannes Film Festival's La Semaine de la Critique or Critics' Week. A Filipino co-production, "Bleat!," is competing this year.

An edited version of award-winning director Lav Diaz's "Magellan" starring Gael Garcia Bernal as the Portugeuese explorer will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, while Chie Hayakawa's "Renoir" — another Filipino co-production — is competing for the Palme d'Or.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will be from May 13 to 24.

