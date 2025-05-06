^

Jaime Fabregas, Carmi Martin star in 'Isang Komedya sa Langit' this May

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2025 | 4:16pm
Jaime Fabregas, Carmi Martin star in 'Isang Komedya sa Langit' this May
'Isang Komedya sa Langit' stars Akihiro Blanco, Jaime Fabregas and Carmi Martin and is produced under Kapitana Productions.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapitana Entertainment Media is preparing to launch its latest movie "Isang Komedya sa Langit," a uniquely heartwarming blend of comedy, fantasy, and drama directed by Roi Paolo Calilong.

Set to premiere nationwide this May 28, the movie penned and produced by Rossana Hwang promises an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with joy, reflection and a touch of magic.

Veteran actor Jaime Fabregas stars as Father Emanuel Garcia, a somewhat familiar role given his powerful portrayals of clergy in past projects.

While playing a priest is something he's dipped toes in many times, Fabregas admits the role of Garcia brought a fresh challenge.

"Hindi ko na mabilang kung ilang beses na ako gumanap bilang pari. Well, may challenge pa rin kase hindi naman lahat ng pari ay may pare-parehong character," he shared.

Fabregas revealed that he once served as an altar boy at the Naga Cathedral, a connection that undoubtedly adds depth and authenticity to his performance.

Hwang personally sought out the film's stars and Fabregas came highly recommended by Frasco Mortiz, son of comedic legend Edgar Mortiz.

Related: Laurice Guillen, Jay Altarejos win in India film festival

Joining Fabregas is Carmi Martin as Naty, a role originally offered to Nova Villa.

Widely loved for her comedic flair, Martin showcases her versatility by diving into emotionally charged scenes in "Isang Komedya sa Langit," even shedding tears on the film's set.

Rising talent also stars Aki Blanco as Brother Marco following his acclaimed role in "The Last 12 Days" opposite Mary Joy Apostol.

Asked what he would change if he could revisit the past, Blanco said he'd go back to his teenage years.

"Kasi nung teenager ako, simple lang ang buhay ko… gusto ko lang balikan 'yung mga gano'n kasi sa panahon ngayon, puro social media na and puro cellphone," Blanco added.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are EA Guzman, John Medina, and Gene Padilla.

CARMI MARTIN

JAIME FABREGAS
