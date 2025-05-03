^

Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock reuniting anew for romantic thriller

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 3, 2025 | 12:39pm
Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock reuniting anew for romantic thriller
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock speak onstage at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014 in Culver City, California.
Getty Images via AFP / Frazer Harrison

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock are teaming up once more for an upcoming movie by Amazon MGM Studios.

The two actors previously headlined the 1994 action flick "Speed" and the 2006 fantasy romance film "The Lake House."

"Speed" producer Mark Gordon is also joining the romance thriller project, having presented the idea to the duo with screenwriter Noah Oppenheim. Both Bullock and Reeves will serve as producers.

Oppenheim is a former television producer who wrote scripts for "Jackie," "The Maze Runner," and "The Divergent Series: Allegiant," as well as co-created the Netflix series "Zero Day."

No other details were shared, though multiple reports say the movie is being described as "propulsive."

Reeves' last movie was a voice role in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3." He will reprise his iconic character, John Wick, in the spin-off film "Ballerina" later this year.

Oscar winner Bullock, meanwhile, has not acted since the 2022 movies "The Lost City" and "Bullet Train," both starring Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt.

RELATED: 'Thunderbolts*' review: Marvel, meet your new 'heroes'

