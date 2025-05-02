^

Movies

Laurice Guillen, Jay Altarejos win in India film festival

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 2, 2025 | 5:20pm
Director Jay Altarejos and actress Laurice Guillen
Jay Altarejos via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino movie "Guardia de Honor" was victorious at the Ahmedabad International Film Festival in Gujarat, India, taking home two awards.

Filmmaker Jay Altarejos won the Best Director (Foreign Feature Film) award while star Laurice Guillen received Best Actress.

In a statement, Altarejos said he was deeply honored to receive his latest plum, sharing it with Guillen whom he called "legendary" and put on a "moving performance."

The director said "Guardia de Honor" continues to compete in different countries since its premiere at the 46th Moscow International Film Festival last year.

These include Vietnam, Italy, and Spain, with a Special Audience Award from the Dhaka International Film Festival earlier this January.

"As a filmmaker, my work is grounded in the Cinema of Social Consciousness — where storytelling is a means to interrogate, reflect, and empower," said Altajeros.

"Guardia de Honor" will be presented at this year's Cinema Rehiyon as it heads to the Balangay Festival in Butuan City this May 20 to 24.

Co-starring with Guillen in "Guardia de Honor" are Sunshine Cruz, Therese Malvar, and Allen Dizon.

JAY ALTAREJOS

LAURICE GUILLEN
