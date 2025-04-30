^

Movies

Alligator thriller 'The Bayou' shot in the Philippines now streaming

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 6:47pm
Scene from 'The Bayou'
Lionsgate Play

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood creature flick "The Bayou," directed by Taneli Mustonen and Brad Watson, is set in the Louisiana Everglades but was actually shot in the Philippines.

"Vacation turns disaster when a Houston grad and her friends escape a plane crash in the desolate Louisiana everglades, only to discover there's something way more dangerous lurking in the shallows," goes the film's synopsis.

The production team of "The Bayou," led by cinematographer Steven Hall, shot for three weeks in the Philippines in late 2023 with the help of local crews to create what was meant to mirror the Louisiana swamos.

The crew even credited the local talent and hospitality for playing a role in putting the movie together.

Watson acknowledged in a statement that the Philippines had a slightly different climate to the Louisiana swamps yet Hall managed to make both locations look one and the same.

"[Steven] knew how to get the right amount of steam, smoke and atmosphere into the greenery into the swampland to make it feel like that sweaty heaty, humid Louisiana environment," Watson said. "So, when Steven's doing his masterful job of that in every shot, the bayou’s automatically starting to be a character."

"The Bayou" is now streaming on Lionsgate Play.

'Thunderbolts*' review: Marvel, meet your new 'heroes'

ALLIGATOR

LOUISIANA

SWAMP
Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham team up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical
6 days ago

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham team up for '10 Things I Hate About You' musical

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and actress Lena Dunham are part of a team attempting to make a "10 Things I Hate...
Movies
Lav Diaz, Gael Garcia Bernal's 'Magellan' film getting Cannes premiere
6 days ago

Lav Diaz, Gael Garcia Bernal's 'Magellan' film getting Cannes premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Decorated filmmaker Lav Diaz is returning to the Cannes Film Festival with his newest movie "Magellan," starring Gael...
Movies
LIST: 'Himala,' 'T-Bird at Ako,' other Nora Aunor movies streaming online
6 days ago

LIST: 'Himala,' 'T-Bird at Ako,' other Nora Aunor movies streaming online

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Filipinos will never forget the powerful and striking performances of National Artist and Superstar Nora Aunor.
Movies
Joel Lamangan gives more details on planned Nora Aunor biopic
7 days ago

Joel Lamangan gives more details on planned Nora Aunor biopic 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 days ago
Director Joel Lamangan said that the late Nora Aunor was present at the initial meetings for her planned biopic to be penned...
Movies
