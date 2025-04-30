Alligator thriller 'The Bayou' shot in the Philippines now streaming

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood creature flick "The Bayou," directed by Taneli Mustonen and Brad Watson, is set in the Louisiana Everglades but was actually shot in the Philippines.

"Vacation turns disaster when a Houston grad and her friends escape a plane crash in the desolate Louisiana everglades, only to discover there's something way more dangerous lurking in the shallows," goes the film's synopsis.

The production team of "The Bayou," led by cinematographer Steven Hall, shot for three weeks in the Philippines in late 2023 with the help of local crews to create what was meant to mirror the Louisiana swamos.

The crew even credited the local talent and hospitality for playing a role in putting the movie together.

Watson acknowledged in a statement that the Philippines had a slightly different climate to the Louisiana swamps yet Hall managed to make both locations look one and the same.

"[Steven] knew how to get the right amount of steam, smoke and atmosphere into the greenery into the swampland to make it feel like that sweaty heaty, humid Louisiana environment," Watson said. "So, when Steven's doing his masterful job of that in every shot, the bayou’s automatically starting to be a character."

"The Bayou" is now streaming on Lionsgate Play.

RELATED: 'Thunderbolts*' review: Marvel, meet your new 'heroes'