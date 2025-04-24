Lav Diaz, Gael Garcia Bernal's 'Magellan' film getting Cannes premiere

MANILA, Philippines — Decorated filmmaker Lav Diaz is returning to the Cannes Film Festival with his newest movie "Magellan," starring Gael Garcia Bernal as the titular Portuguese explorer.

The prestigious film festival announced 16 more movies would be added to the line-up of its 78th edition, including Diaz's "Magellan" ("Magalhães" in Portuguese) making its global premiere.

"Magellan" will be part of the film festival's Cannes Premiere section, alongside new additions "Renai Saiban" by Koji Fukada and "The Love That Remains" by Hlynur Pálmason.

The version of the movie screening at Cannes will be a nearly three-hour cut, with Diaz planning a full nine-hour version that will also involve Magellan's wife Beatriz, portrayed in the movie by Ângela Ramos.

Ronnie Lazaro and Hazel Orencio, frequent collaborators of Diaz, have supporting roles in the film that was shot in the Philippines, Portugal, and Spain.

The Portuguese explorer Magellan is best known for setting foot in the Philippines in 1521 and falling at the hands of Lapu-Lapu's fighters in Cebu.

Diaz previously premiered "Norte, Hangganan ng Kasaysayan" at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival's Un Certain Regard category, while his "Ang Hupa" premiered in the 2019 edition's Directors' Fortnight.

The 2025 Cannes Film Festival — where French actress Juliette Binoche will serve as Main Jury President — runs from May 13 to 24, 2025.

