LIST: 'Himala,' 'T-Bird at Ako,'Â other Nora Aunor movies streaming online

LIST: 'Himala,' 'T-Bird at Ako,' other Nora Aunor movies streaming online

'Superstar' and National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos will never forget the powerful and striking performances of National Artist and Superstar Nora Aunor, who passed away last April 16 at the age of 71.

From her screen debut in 1967 following singing competition wins to her final appearance "Mananambal," the actress, fondly called Ate Guy, rarely disappointed fans in every project she participated in.

Following her death, many fans have clamored for more of Nora's films to be accessible to the public so that more Filipinos will be able to witness her immense talent.

A number of platforms are streaming Nora's movies. Here are just a few of them:

'Himala' (1982)

Arguably her most famous film, Nora stars as a woman who claims to have seen a Marian apparition. "Himala" was directed by Ishmael Bernal and written by Ricky Lee, both National Artists like Nora.

On its 30th anniversary in 2012, "Himala" was restored and can be viewed on YouTube via CineMo. It is also streaming on AppleTV+ and Netflix, with 2016's "Whistleblower" on the latter, too.

'T-Bird at Ako' (1982)

The same year of "Himala," Nora saw herself opposite the Star for All Seasons Vilma Santos in "T-Bird at Ako," one of the earliest portrayals of gay themes in Philippine cinema.

The ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project digitally restored and remastered the movie and put it up in segments on YouTube for public viewing. It it also streaming on AppleTV+.

'Mga Uod at Rosas' (1982)

Also from the same year was "Mga Uod at Rosas" by Romy Suzara, with Nora starring with Lorna Tolentino and Johnny Delgado.

Johnny plays a painter whose artworks affected his relationship with his wife and his model mistress.

Production company Solar Films has the full movie streaming on YouTube.

'Bulaklak sa City Jail' (1984)

Two years after "Himala," "T-Bird at Ako," and "Mga Uod at Rosas," Nora was part of the female ensemble cast in "Bulaklak sa City Jail," about women in jail, with Nora's character a nightclub singer charged for frustrated murder.

Joining Nora in the movie were Gina Alajar, Celia Rodriguez, Perla Bautista, Maya Valdez, Zenaida Amador, Maritess Gutierrez, Bella Flores, and Gloria Romero.

The ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project also digitally restored and remastered the movie in 2019 and is streaming it on YouTube. It's also up on AppleTV+.

'Ina Ka ng Anak Mo' (1979)

Nora starred in three movies by National Artist Lino Brocka, the first of them being "Ina Ka ng Anak Mo" with Lolita Rodriguez and Raoul Aragon.

Ate Guy and Raoul play a couple trying to start their own family while living in the house of Lolita's deeply religious Renata, mother of Nora's Esther.

Cinema One has the full movie up on YouTube divided into segments.

'Mahal Mo, Mahal Ko' (1978)

Nora had many movies opposite Christopher de Leon, whom she wed in 1975, although their marriage was dissolved in 1996.

"Mahal Mo, Mahal Ko" sees Nora's character caught up in a love triangle involving Christopher's Chris and Tirso Cruz's Pipo. Cruz was another frequent leading man of Nora, and together, they formed the popular love team of Guy and Pip.

Producer Regal Entertainment has the whole movie up on YouTube.

'Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos' (1976)

This is another iconic movie of the late National Artist with Christopher.

Mario O'Hara's "Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos" features Nora and Christopher as a schoolteacher and a Japanese soldier during World War II. Bembol Roco plays the fiance of Nora's Rosario.

The 1976 movie was digitally restored and remastered by the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project, a version of which is streaming on AppleTV+.

'Ikaw Ay Akin' (1978)

Nora, Christopher, and Vilma all starred in Ishmael Bernal's "Ikaw Ay Akin" in yet another love triangle movie.

Christopher is a businessman, Vilma is an art designer, and Nora is a horticulturist whom Christopher's Rex has been with for five years.

The movie is streaming on AppleTV+, as is another Christopher and Nora-starrer "Bad Bananas sa Puting Tabing," directed by Peque Gallaga and written by Joey Reyes.

'Minsan May Isang Ina' (1983)

Maryo J. Delos Reyes directed Nora in 1983's "Minsan May Isang Ina," about a mother struggling to keep her family together.

The movie also stars Maricel Soriano, Bembol Roco, Manilyn Reynes, Ricky Davao, and Charito Solis.

Regal Entertainment has this entire movie up on YouTube.

'Banaue: Stairway to the Sky' (1975)

One of the six movies that Nora starred in 1975 where she plays a woman whose tribe finds a new home, only for issues to erupt with a rival tribe.

"Banaue: Stairway to the Sky," by National Artist Gerry de Leon, was also digitally restored and is streaming on YouTube courtesy of Star Cinema.

'Minsa'y Isang Gamu-gamo' (1976)

The following year, Nora starred in "Minsa'y Isang Gamu-gamo" as a young nurse planning to work in the United States. Her plan is derailed when she finds that her brother was shot at a military base.

The movie, restored in 2018, is popularly known for Nora's iconic line, "My brother is not a pig."

It can be streamed on Star Cinema's YouTube channel and on AppleTV+.

