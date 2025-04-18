Restored 'Himala' screens in Metropolitan Theater

MANILA, Philippines — The restored black-and-white version of Ishmael Bernal's "Himala" screened in public for the first time last month at the Manila Metroplitan Theater.

The screening was a part of the "Dalawang Himala" showcase as part of the March 16 "Mga Hiyas ng Sineng Filipino" event to mark Women's Month.

Collaborating with the Metroplitan Theater were the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), the Film Development Council of the Philippines, and the ABS-CBN Film Restoration Project Sagip Pelikula.

After the morning screening of "Himala," it was directly followed in the afternoon by a screening of "Isang Himala" by Pepe Diokno, a film adaptation of the musical based on Bernal's movie. Both films were written by Ricky Lee.

Diokno and his movie's stars Aicelle Santos, Kakki Teodoro, Bituin Escalante, and David Ezra took part in a talkback session after the screening to discuss the representation of women in Philippine cinema, as well as the actors' creative insights into how "Isang Himala" explores women's issues.

Joining in the discussion was Kim Harold Peji of the Philippine Commission on Women to highlight the agency's programs for Women's Month.

NCCA Deputy Executive Director for Operations Bernan Joseph Corpuz and NCCA Gender and Development Focal Point System Head Maricel Diaz handed out certificates of appreciation to all those who participated in the talkback session.

