DreamWorks Animation sets 2026 date for film featuring Philippine mythology

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 16, 2025 | 4:49pm
DreamWorks Animation sets 2026 date for film featuring Philippine mythology
The DreamWorks logo is displayed on screen during the CinemaCon 2025 Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 2, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The next movie by Hollywood studio DreamWorks Animation will center around Philippine mythology.

The upcoming original film is titled "Forgotten Island" and is currently set for a September 2026 release, according to a Variety report. 

Additional details are being kept hidden for the time being, but the titular island is rooted in Philippine mythology and will be the setting of the planned broad party comedy adventure.

Filipino-American filmmaker Januel Mercado will direct the movie with Joel Crawford, who previously helmed the Oscar-nominated "Shrek" spin-off and another DreamWorks Animation title, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." 

Mercado was credited as a co-director for "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish." "Forgotten Island" is his first full directing credit.

Both directors started out as story artists on a number of DreamWorks Animation projects, including "Kung Fu Panda 2," "Trolls," and "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part."

Crawford previously directed "The Croods: A New Age" for DreamWorks Animation, where Mercado served as head of story.

DreamWorks Animation is responsible for franchises like "Shrek," "Kung Fu Panda," "How to Train Your Dragon," "Madagascar," and "Trolls."

The studio recently saw a shift in its animation style as seen in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and "The Wild Robot," both of which received Oscar nominations for Best Animated Feature Film.

Next on the studio's line-up is a live-action remake of the first "How to Train Your Dragon," a sequel to "The Bad Guys," and a "Gabby's Dollhouse" film.

