Hershey's chocolate to get own movie

SPIEZ, Switzerland — Chocolate manufacturer Hershey's will be the subject of an upcoming movie, specifically about its namesake founder Milton Hershey.

Finn Wittrock, a frequent collaborator of Ryan Murphy, will portray Milton, while "The White Lotus" star Alexandra Daddario will play his wife Catherine.

"Mean Girls" and "Freaky Friday" director Mark Waters will helm the project to be produced by Dandelion Media, in partnership with the Hershey Entities.

"This movie reveals how a man who failed in business multiple times before creating an iconic chocolate empire chose to channel his success into a legacy of education and community that continues to transform lives today," Hershey's said in a statement, calling it a "must-see movie for chocolate lovers and fans alike."

It praised Wittrock's commanding yet heartfelt performance, Daddario's emotional depth and captivating screen presence, and Waters' signature storytelling mastery.

Beyond the origins of Hershey's origins, Waters added the movie will center on Milton and Catherine's relationship, also praising the two lead actors.

The film will begin shooting next month and is targetting a 2026 release date.

