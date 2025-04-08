Filipino director Lav Diaz teases Cannes premiere of Magellan film starring Hollywood actor Gael Garcia Bernal

GRINDELWALD, Switzerland — Decorated filmmaker Lav Diaz teased his upcoming movie about Ferdinan Magellan starring Gael Garcia Bernal could premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Diaz was at the Doha Film Festival over the weekend and during a masterclass, he shared with the audience he had finished editing a two hours and 45 minute version of the movie titled "Magellan."

He, however, still plans to make a full nine-hour version — as he is often known for lengthy runtimes.

When asked if he would premiere the movie at the Venice Film Festival, Diaz said he was instead looking at "an important festival in France."

The director has a strong connection to Venice, winning the Best Film (Horizons) award in 2008 for "Melancholia," the Golden Lion in 2016 for "Ang Babaeng Humayo," and Best Director (Horizons) in 2020 for "Genus, Pan."

Diaz also has ties to Cannes, premiering "Norte, Hangganan ng Kasaysayan" in the 2013 festival's Un Certain Regard category, while "Ang Hupa" premiered in the 2019 edition's Directors' Fortnight.

The full lineup of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival — where French actress Juliette Binoche will serve as Main Jury President — will be unveiled later this month.

The Portuguese explorer Magellan is best known for encountering the Philippines in 1521, falling at the hands of Lapu-Lapu's fighters in Cebu.

The upcoming movie is inspired by the explorer's wife Beatriz, whom Magellen married two years before his expedition from Spain began.

The edited version of "Magellan," Diaz told Deadline in Doha, will focus on the titular character played by Bernal, while the longer version will involve Beatriz more.

Meanwhile, the director told Screen Daily he plans on adapting into film a piece by Alexandre Dumas by the end of year, several months delayed after falling sick while completing "Magellan."

