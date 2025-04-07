'Minecraft' movie earns $301M, opens no. 1 in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — “A Minecraft Movie” is the biggest movie to open this weekend, scoring the second highest international opening ever for a video game movie adaptation.

The Jared Hess-directed film, based on the best-selling video game of all time, took in a whopping $301 million at the global box office on its first few days in cinemas.

In the Philippines, it opened at No. 1, and did very well in other overseas markets too, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico and China. It’s a certified hit in the United States as well, where it opened at $157 million.

Audiences love “A Minecraft Movie,” giving it a B+ CinemaScore. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an audience rating of 87%.

In the film, four misfits – Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Jason Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Eugene Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) – find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.

To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Jack Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.

“I think it’s my first movie I’ve ever done like this – a live-action movie where it’s going into any world like this, big or small, but it just happened to be the biggest one in history. It was my first, and it’s amazing,” Momoa said.

“I can feel it out there, all of the Minecrafters that are excited about this movie. I think there’s a lot of people out there who can’t believe it’s really happening, that it’s really real. I could feel it when I posted about it, that, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be in Minecraft’ post where I just did a photograph of me reading a Minecraft for Dummies book, and it got millions of likes, and it was, ‘Oh, it’s bubbling out there.’ It’s a phenomenon; this game has been loved by millions and millions all over the world for years now, and I think this movie is a big deal for a lot of people, because now it’s generational. There’s kids who have grown up and are out in the world working and living and have families of their own. It’s been that long that the game has been part of our world, so it’ll be cool to finally bring that universe into cinemas,” Jack added.

