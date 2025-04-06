Disney delays 'Tangled' live-action remake â€” reports

Disney delays 'Tangled' live-action remake — reports

BETTMERALP, Switzerland — Disney is reportedly pausing its plan to produce a live-action remake of its 2010 movie "Tangled" based on the fairy tale "Rapunzel."

The original animated film featuring the voices of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi was well-received upon its release, earning over $592 million (almost P34 billion) at the global box office.

Plans for a live-action remake was confirmed late last year with Disney tapping "The Greatest Showman" filmmaker Michael Gracey to direct and "Thor: Love and Thunder" writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to pen the script.

However, according to reports, Disney is halting such plans after its latest live-action remake, "Snow White," continues to flop at the box office and struggles to break even its P270 million (P15.5 billion) budget.

Critical and box office reception were only the latest problems faced by the film, as stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot each had controversies of their own, among more production decisions.

While Disney had attempted live-action remakes decades ago, the studio fully swung into remaking its animated classics beginning 2010 with "Alice in Wonderland."

The studio produced more live-action after 2010 with "Maleficent," "Cinderella," "The Jungle Book," "Beauty and the Beast," "Dumbo," "Aladdin," "The Lion King," and "Mulan," each with varying degrees of success.

The two live-action remakes before "Snow White" — "The Little Mermaid" and "Mufasa: The Lion King" — both got mixed reviews and took a while to succeed at the box office.

Disney's next live-action remake is "Lilo & Stitch," coming out in May, and the only other one with a confirmed release date for next year is "Moana."

