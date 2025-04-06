WATCH: Liam Neeson in new 'The Naked Gun' trailer

Liam Neeson in the poster for 'The Naked Gun'

BETTMERALP, Switzerland — Irish actor Liam Neeson takes on a new action role with a comedic blend in the newest entry in the "The Naked Gun" franchise.

The franchise originally began with the "Police Squad!" crime spoof-comedy series from 1982 starring Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin.

Nielsen went on to portray Drebin in three "Naked Gun" movies, the last one in 1994.

Neeson, whose action star turn emerged in 2008's "Taken," will now portray Frank Drebin Jr., opposite co-stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Danny Huston, CCH Pounder, YouTuber Liza Koshy, wrestler Cody Rhodes, and rapper Busta Rhymes.

A one-minute teaser for the new "The Naked Gun" movie — its longer title "The Naked Gun 444¼: Law of Toughness" — shows law enforcement responding to a robbery. Things take an interesing turn when one little girl enters the bank that is being robbed.

The girl reveals herself to be Drebin Jr., taking off a mask to reveal Neeson's face in a schoolgirl uniform and proceeding to subdue the robbers.

He introduces himself as the "new version" of Frank Drebin from Police Squad, although underwear with a strawberry print distract from his serious demeanor.

After the title card, Drebin Jr. tests out the squad's first self-driving vehicle; however, it is still plugged in and makes a hole on a prison wall.

Convicts escape, including one dressed up as Hannibal Lecter, leading Drebin Jr. to sternly comment "I tell you, this place is falling apart." — Video from Paramount Pictures International's YouTube channel

