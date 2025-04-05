Karate and kung fu: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio in new 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer

BETTMERALP, Switzerland — Martial arts come together, and so do two action stars, in the latest trailer for "Karate Kid: Legends."

The trailer begins with Jackie Chan, reprising his role of Mr. Han from 2010's "The Karate Kid," conversing with one of his students, Li Fong, played by Ben Wang.

Li has a tough time shifting to a new life in America with his mother (Ming-Na Wen), though he manages to make a friend in Sadie Stanley's Mia.

He tells Mia outside a karate dojo that he is used to do kung fu, and Li catches the attention of champion fighter Connor (Aramis Knight).

Mr. Han makes his way to the Fong residence to back Li returning to fighting. Li's mother, however, is wary of what happened to her other son.

Mr. Han then pull ups to the iconic home of Mr. Miyagi (the late Pat Morita), where he encounters Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph Macchio, the original Karate Kid.

WATCH: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio up for more action in latest 'Karate Kid' trailer

"Li means to me what you meant to Sensei Miyagi," Mr. Han tells Daniel, asking that Li should learn Miyagi's style of karate.

Daniel rebuffs the offer, but Mr. Han appears convinced that his fellow fighter will fly to New York.

As Mr. Han predicted, Daniel heads to the Big Apple, and upon seeing Li, declares, "Let's make a Karate Kid." The two teachers work together to build on Li's kung fu foundation with karate.

In one scene, Daniel hands Li his original headband from 1984's "The Karate Kid," quoting his master "Two branches, one tree."

The trailer ends with clips of Li, Mr. Han, and Daniel all fighting, with text reading "family," "honor," "tradition," and "legacy" leading up to the title card.

"Karate Kid: Legends" premieres in Philippine theaters on June 4. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

