Movies

Short films advocating for responsible gaming launched

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
April 5, 2025 | 10:00am
Short films advocating for responsible gaming launched

MANILA, Philippines — DigiPlus Interactive and its social development arm, BingoPlus Foundation, have officially launched the Pusta de Peligro responsible gaming campaign with the premiere of three compelling short films on the vice of gambling.

Held at Gateway Cinema 11, the event highlighted DigPlus' steadfast commitment to responsible gaming by advocating for prevention, education, and intervention to ensure that gaming remains a safe and enjoyable form of entertainment.

"We hope this campaign will spark a national conversation about responsible gaming. We want players to feel empowered in making wise choices, families to feel reassured, and communities to see gaming as a safe form of entertainment. The Pusta de Peligro campaign is a crucial step toward that vision," said DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco.

Bingo Plus Foundation as the social development arm of DigiPlus Interactive is a staunch supporter of the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. and its many causes. With a mission to "multiply the good," the foundation implements community programs and services to uplift lives and contribute to a digitally-advanced and resilient nation. Among the many CSR efforts they espouse are programs like Barangay Bigayan, scholarship programs for the marginalized, health programs, as well as relief efforts in times of calamities. It envisions a future where every Filipino has access to quality education and healthcare, and where individuals from all backgrounds have the opportunity to thrive and win in life.

"We're just getting started. Responsible gaming is the foundation of a sustainable gaming industry. With Pusta de Peligro, we're proving that advocacy and innovation can go hand in hand to create a safer, more enjoyable gaming environment for all," Tanco added.

Pusta de Peligro challenges gamers to recognize the moments when gaming transitions from fun to risk, and encourages them to embrace the campaign's call: "Pag pusta de peligro na, pause na muna, dahil ang gaming dapat fun-fun lang!"

DigiPlus has raised the bar for responsible gaming by integrating self-exclusion features in its platforms. These provide players with tools that enable them to take control of their gaming habits, including options to set daily gaming durations, customize specific gaming schedules, and establish daily loss limits. For instance, players can confine their gaming to specific hours, such as evenings or lunch breaks, and set loss limits that ensure they never risk more than they are comfortable with.

The Pusta de Peligro campaign represents a year-long journey of dedication and collaboration. DigiPlus has invested significantly in crafting an advocacy that goes beyond words - partnering with mental health professionals, financial coaches, and educators to create a campaign that speaks to the realities of Filipino players.

Harnessing new technologies, DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital gaming entertainment in the Philippines, with over 140 sites nationwide.

