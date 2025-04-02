WATCH: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes tease May-December affair in â€˜Only We Knowâ€™Â 

WATCH: Charo Santos, Dingdong Dantes tease May-December affair in ‘Only We Know’

Charo Santos and Dingdong Dantes star in 'Only We Know,' which hits Philippine theaters on June 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Tension and a May-December affair are glimpsed in the teaser for Dingdong Dantes and Charo Santos’ upcoming first movie together, “Only We Know.”

Released yesterday, the teaser begins with Betty (Charo) and Ryan (Dingdong) at the cashier’s counter where they meet acquiantances while in line. They exchange pleasantries, until the cashier asks for the senior citizen’s ID of Betty. Ryan immediately says that Betty is not his mother.

The next images show Betty and Ryan dancing in a ballroom, camping, and Ryan dancing outside Betty’s house while she looks at his antics.

It is also revealed that a stray cat makes Betty’s home its home.

“Hindi ka dito nakatira. Wala kang say,” Betty says to the white cat, which only meows back at her.

The next scene shows Betty and Ryan are on a road trip while a voicever of a female asks Betty what is the real score between her and the younger man. The teaser ends with the movie’s title card.

“Only We Know” is directed by Irene Villamor. It is produced by Cornerstone Studios, Star Cinema, 7K entertainment, and Agostodos Pictures, Dingdong’s production outfit.

It will hit local screens on June 11. — Video from ABS-CBN Star Cinema YouTube channel

