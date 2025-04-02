'Minecraft' movie review: Jack Black, Jason Momoa 'bromance' build fun in video game adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — "Minecraft" is the latest video game to get the Hollywood treatment in "A Minecraft Movie" starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

Central to film is Black's Steve, who grows up yearning for what's hidden in the mines, and upon discovering a mysterious orb, is led to the Minecraft land of the Overworld.

The orb finds its way to the hands of siblings Henry and Natalie (Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers) who are also pulled into the Overworld, learning of the limitless creativity in its blocks and the Piglins seeking to destroy it.

Video game movies are not at all new, with the "Tomb Raider" and "Resident Evil" franchises dishing out multiple entries, but arguably, what paved the way for box office success were "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," the "Sonic the Hedghog" trilogy, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Granted that all those games have storylines that filmmakers can borrow from, "Minecraft" is an entirely different thing being a sandbox game where players were free to exercise their building creativity.

Such was the task ahead for director Jared Hess and his team of six writers had to work with, all while also trying to balance the fun lore of the game since its 2011 debut.

As a child-friendly movie, "A Minecraft Movie" does enough to keep kids entertained, with basic adventure story beats keeping up with the film's quick yet managed pace.

A big win for the movie is having Black front and center, having the liberty to enjoy his character, riffing and singing whenever he feels like it.

One concern is if having two stars in Black and Momoa sharing the screen will come off like a competition, but such wasn't the case as each gets their time to shine — on their own and together.

As such, Momoa could do well in more comedy-centric projects, granted he is handed a screenplay that makes the most out of his talents.

Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks and two-time Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge appear wasted in their minimal scenes, although the latter milks every scene she's in to perfection even if her storyline could be cut out (but what a waste it would be).

For a game and film that hinges on creativity, "A Minecraft Movie" could have used more of it, and it is saved by the comedic inputs of Black, Coolidge, and Momoa.

Fortunately, over a decade of popularity of "Minecraft" can't be denied, so players and fans may do enough to sustain this project's life.

