^

Movies

'Minecraft' movie review: Jack Black, Jason Momoa 'bromance' build fun in video game adaptation

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 2, 2025 | 8:29am
'Minecraft' movie review: Jack Black, Jason Momoa 'bromance' build fun in video game adaptation
Jack Black and Jason Momoa in 'A Minecraft Movie'
Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — "Minecraft" is the latest video game to get the Hollywood treatment in "A Minecraft Movie" starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa.

Central to film is Black's Steve, who grows up yearning for what's hidden in the mines, and upon discovering a mysterious orb, is led to the Minecraft land of the Overworld.

The orb finds its way to the hands of siblings Henry and Natalie (Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers) who are also pulled into the Overworld, learning of the limitless creativity in its blocks and the Piglins seeking to destroy it.

Video game movies are not at all new, with the "Tomb Raider" and "Resident Evil" franchises dishing out multiple entries, but arguably, what paved the way for box office success were "Pokémon Detective Pikachu," the "Sonic the Hedghog" trilogy, and "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

Granted that all those games have storylines that filmmakers can borrow from, "Minecraft" is an entirely different thing being a sandbox game where players were free to exercise their building creativity.

Such was the task ahead for director Jared Hess and his team of six writers had to work with, all while also trying to balance the fun lore of the game since its 2011 debut.

As a child-friendly movie, "A Minecraft Movie" does enough to keep kids entertained, with basic adventure story beats keeping up with the film's quick yet managed pace.

Related: Jack Black, Jason Momoa on comedic chemistry in 'A Minecraft Movie'

A big win for the movie is having Black front and center, having the liberty to enjoy his character, riffing and singing whenever he feels like it.

One concern is if having two stars in Black and Momoa sharing the screen will come off like a competition, but such wasn't the case as each gets their time to shine — on their own and together.

As such, Momoa could do well in more comedy-centric projects, granted he is handed a screenplay that makes the most out of his talents.

Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks and two-time Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge appear wasted in their minimal scenes, although the latter milks every scene she's in to perfection even if her storyline could be cut out (but what a waste it would be).

For a game and film that hinges on creativity, "A Minecraft Movie" could have used more of it, and it is saved by the comedic inputs of Black, Coolidge, and Momoa.

Fortunately, over a decade of popularity of "Minecraft" can't be denied, so players and fans may do enough to sustain this project's life.

RELATED: 'Legend of Zelda' live-action movie to hit screens in 2027

JACK BLACK

JASON MOMOA

JENNIFER COOLIDGE

MINECRAFT

VIDEO GAME
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen
Exclusive
4 days ago

'This is Ser Jorah!': Benjamin Alves on working with 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Benjamin Alves isn't the only actor in "Quezon" who is thrilled to be working with "Game of Thrones"...
Movies
fbtw
Benjamin Alves teases potential subject of another 'Bayaniverse' movie after 'Quezon'
Exclusive
4 days ago

Benjamin Alves teases potential subject of another 'Bayaniverse' movie after 'Quezon'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
"Quezon," about the country's second president, is the latest film to take part in director Jerrold Tarog's...
Movies
fbtw
Alden Richards, Julia Barretto to star in Philippine adaptation of Thai blockbuster 'Pee Mak'
4 days ago

Alden Richards, Julia Barretto to star in Philippine adaptation of Thai blockbuster 'Pee Mak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Alden Richards and Julia Barretto will team up for the first time for the Philippine adaptation of Thai horror comedy romance...
Movies
fbtw
'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie
4 days ago

'Ganoon maghalikan': Angelica Panganiban, Bela Padilla reacts to Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino movie

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Celebrities Bela Padilla and Angelica Panganiban are proud best friends to Kim Chiu especially after they watched her film...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with