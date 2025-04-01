'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen shares glimpse of his character in Filipino film 'Quezon'

MANILA, Philippines — "Game of Thrones" star Iain Glen shared a glimpse of his character as Leonard Wood in Filipino historical film "Quezon."

In his Instagram account, Iain posted photos of him wearing a United States Army uniform in the upcoming biopic about the second Philippine President, Manuel L. Quezon.

"Shooting a film #Quezon in the Philippines, playing their last Governor General Leonard Wood, as the country sought independence from American rule," he captioned the post.

"Really wonderful cast and crew. What an adventure. More to follow," he added.

"Quezon" cast members, including Benjamin Alves who will play as the main character in his younger years, commented on Iain's post.

"An honor, sir," he commented.

Mon Confiado, who played as Emilio Aguinaldo in the past historical films "Heneral Luna" and "Goyo," and will still play the character in the upcoming historical film, also commented on the post.

"Honored and Privileged! You are an amazing actor!" he wrote.

Iain played Ser Jorah Mormont in the Emmy-winning HBO series "Game of Thrones."

“Quezon” is a historical epic movie starring Filipino actor Jericho Rosales in the titular role as former Philippine president Manuel L. Quezon.

