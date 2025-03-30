'Legend of Zelda' live-action movie to hit screens in 2027

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

PARIS, France — A live-action film based on Nintendo's "Legend of Zelda" game series will hit big screens around the world on March 26, 2027, the Japanese gaming giant said on Friday.

Nintendo made the announcement on "Nintendo Today!", a new app for fans that was launched on Thursday.

A short video posted to the app reveals the release date for the very first film in the "Zelda" universe, which was created in 1986 by Shigeru Miyamoto, the co-producer of "Super Mario."