'Eraserheads: Combo On The Run' screening extended

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 25, 2025 | 9:09am
Eraserheads
Warner Bros. Philippines, Dvent Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” is extending another week in the cinemas.

Directed by Diane Ventura, the documentary has enjoyed a pretty strong performance over the weekend, fueled by glowing reviews and enthusiastic word-of-mouth.

Ventura expressed her deep gratitude to Eheads fans for their unwavering support.

“The positive response and support have been overwhelming and humbling,” she shared. “I’m filled with so much gratitude. I hope more people get to see the film. I hope it does for them what it did for me. This is not just a music story; it’s our story. This is for all of us.”

Originally planned for a limited release, “Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” is a powerful exploration of how a once-disbanded group of punks came together and provided reprieve to an entire nation while, perhaps unknowingly, embarking on their own journey of healing. 

Featuring rare footage and never-before-seen interviews, the documentary offers a compelling look at the band’s storied history, struggles, and triumphs.

Adding to the excitement, Eraserheads themselves made a surprise appearance over the weekend, performing live during a sold-out screening at a mall in Quezon City. The legendary Pinoy rock quartet surprised an unsuspecting audience with timeless anthems from their Greatest Hits catalogue, including “Superproxy,” “Combo on the Run,” “Alapaap,” “Spoliarium,” “Pare Ko,” and “Magasin.”

Ely Buendia also visited another cinema last Sunday to thank the public for showing up to the theaters and supporting the docu film.

"Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" is presented by DVent Pictures and WEU and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. 

