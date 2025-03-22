LIST: Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Laurice Guillen films to watch this Women's Month

MANILA, Philippines — The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) listed a number of must-watch movies directed by women, all of them found in its Encyclopedia of Philippine Arts (EPA).

The CCP EPA, touted as the Philippines' most authoritative and comprehensive source of arts and knowledge, includes movies that serve as catalysts for inclusivity and change for society as a whole.

This is on top of more than 5,000 articles and video excerpts from dances and musical performances straight from the the corporation's archives, both printed and digitally preserved.

These are the must-watch classic films on women, for women, by women listed by the CCP:

"Brutal" (1980)

Directed by Mairlou Diaz-Abaya (National Artist)

The first of Diaz-Abaya's trilogy of films about women with screenwriter and fellow National Artist Ricky Lee, "Brutal" was the first Filipino movie to address gender-based violence as a feminist issue within the patriarchial Philippine society.

Synopsis: Monica Real became a suspect of the murder of her own husband, Tato, and two other men. While in jail, she refuses to speak and withdraws herself from the world until Clara, a bold journalist, dives deeper into her case and discovers a grotesque truth.

"Moral" (1982)

Directed by Mairlou Diaz-Abaya (National Artist)

The second movie in Diaz-Abaya's trilogy of films about women with Lee.

Synopsis: Joey, Maritess, Slyvia, and Kathy are best friends who are exploring their lives hand in hand until the resistant demands of their own individual lives get ahead of them. As they struggle and realize the risks that they need to take, the four women go their separate ways, each indulging in their newfound individuality.

"Karnal" (1983)

Directed by Mairlou Diaz-Abaya (National Artist)

The third and final movie in Diaz-Abaya's trilogy of films about women with Lee.

Synopsis: A couple, Puring and Narcing, settle in the latter's hometown, where the former meets Gusting, Narcing’s father. Gusting immediately takes interest in Puring after finding similarity to his then dead wife, which eventually leads to family tension and tragedy.

"Salome" (1981)

Directed by Laurice Guillen

A film also written by Lee but this time for actress-filmmaker Laurice Guillen. Lee has lamanted that "Salome" may not be restored like his other films.

Synopsis: Salome, a married woman, is fatally stabbed by her persistent suitor, and three conflicting versions of the crime unfold.

"Milagros" (1987)

Directed by Mairlou Diaz-Abaya (National Artist)

Another movie by Diaz-Abaya, but with a screenplay by Rolando S. Tinio

Synopsis: A bar dancer is hungry for her father’s love, but things take a turn after learning he died and left her and her overbearing mother in debt. She ends up as a maid of her father's creditor with his three sons.

"Madrasta" (1996)

Directed Olivia M. Lamasan

Lamasan not only directed this movie but co-wrote the screenplay with the previously mentioned Lee.

Synopsis: Mariel finds herself adapting to her new life as a wife when she married a single father with three children.

"K'na the Dreamweaver" (2014)

Directed by Ina Anita del Mundo

Del Mundo not only directed but also wrote the screenplay for this film.

Synopsis: Set in Lake Sebu, South Cotabato, T'boli princess K'na inherits the power of dreamweaving from her grandmother. In the community, dreams are visions bestowed by the abaca goddess to select T'boli women to interlace the fibers into the most exquisite patterns of T'nalak, a sacred fabric.

"Sunday Beauty Queen" (2016)

Directed by Baby Ruth Villarama

This film became the first documentary to win Best Picture at the Metro Manila Film Festival.

Synopsis: A modern-day Cinderella story following the everyday life of five female migrant wokers in Hong Kong, wherein one day each week, they are granted a moment of beauty, joy, and dignity in a local pageant.

"Babae at Baril" (2019)

Directed by Rae Red

This film by Rae Red, which she also wrote, was just her second directorial outing after "Si Chedeng at si Apple" from 2017.

Synopsis: A saleslady realizes the gravity of owning a gun when she finds one left on the street after seeing a man flee from a shooting near her house.

"A Thousand Cuts" (2020)

Directed by Ramona Diaz

The most recent of the films included in the CCP's list, directed and written by Ramona Diaz.

Synopsis: The documentary follows Rappler co-founder Maria Ressa in her experience as a journalist who becomes a target of the administration while reporting on the war on drugs, extrajudicial killings, and the elections.

RELATED: What to expect from Hilda Koronel's movie comeback