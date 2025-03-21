Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, Dakota Johnson form love triangle in 'Materialists'

Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal in the poster for 'Materalists.'

MANILA, Philippines — Love is being pulled in different directions as seen in the trailer for "Materialists," directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Celine Song.

The movie centers around Dakota Johnson's Lucy, a successful New York City matchmaker who has managed to procure nine marriages because of her services.

During one client's wedding, as a version of Madonna's "Material Girl" plays, Lucy finds millionaire groomsman Harry Castillo (Pedro Pascal) suddenly seated beside her.

In an attempt to be impressed, Lucy requests for a Coke and beer, which she immediately gets because her ex John (Chris Evans) is a waiter at the wedding.

Lucy tries reconnectnig with John after the event and goes out on dates with Harry, telling the latter he could do better than her. Harry counters her claim, saying his instincts say otherwise.

"You know how to do the math, don't you?" says Lucy over clips of her with Harry, including inside his $12-milllion apartment. "You are what we call a unicorn, an impossible fantasy."

John asks Lucy if she'll marry Harry, noting he's attractive and wealthy — in contrast to him as John is a struggling actor living with a roommate.

"When I see your face, I see wrinkles and children that look like you. So, where does that leave us?" John tells Lucy.

WATCH: Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal form unusual love triangle in 'Materialists'

The love triangle becomes a burden on Lucy, who begins wondering if she is capable of doing her job. She confides in John that people get married because they are lonely and hopeful.

The trailer ends with Lucy speaking to a potential client who pitches the preferred age of his would-be partner.

This is the second film of Song, whose debut feature "Past Lives," received Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay nominations at the 2024 Academy Awards. Song is the sole screenwriter for both movies.

Evans, Johnson and Pascal starred in 2024 films that garnered mixed reviews.

Johnson's sole movie appearance last year was the critically-maligned "Madame Web," which won the 2025 Razzie for Worst Picture.

Evans reprised his "Fantastic Four" role of Johnny Storm in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and also starred in "Red One." This year, he will also be seen in "Honey Don't!"

Pascal arguably had the best year of the three, thanks to Oscar-nominated films "The Wild Robot" and "Gladiator II," as well as a cameo in "Drive-Away Dolls."

Later this year, Pascal will star in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" as Reed Richards and Ari Aster's "Eddington." His popular series "The Last of Us" will premiere its second season in April. — Video from Columbia Pictures Philippines' YouTube channel

