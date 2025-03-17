â€˜Game of Thronesâ€™ star joins cast of Filipino film â€˜Quezonâ€™

‘Game of Thrones’ star joins cast of Filipino film ‘Quezon’

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Iain Glen as Ser Jorah Mormont in an early episode of 'The Game of Thrones'; Jericho Rosales in 'Quezon'

MANILA, Philippines — “Game of Thrones” star Iain Glen, who played Ser Jorah Mormont in the Emmy-winning HBO series, is now officially a part of “Quezon,” a historical epic movie starring Filipino actor Jericho Rosales in the titular role as former Philippine president Manuel L. Quezon.

According to TBA Studios, the film outfit that produced other historical movies such as “Heneral Luna” and “Goyo,” the Scottish Glen will play Leonard Wood, the United States Army major who became the Philippines’ Governor-General from 1921 to 1927.

“(Glen) has gravitas. But at the same time, he can let loose, which is important for the role of Leonard Wood,” “Quezon” director and co-writer Jerrold Tarog explained of Glen’s addition to the film.

According to him, Glen’s casting makes the film “much more alive.”

In a video clip, TBA showed Glen having a script reading and a picture-taking with Rosales, alongside other “Quezon” stars like Benjamin Alves and Mon Confiado, in Manila Hotel.

Alves will play the younger Quezon, while Confiado will reprise his role as General Emilio Aguinaldo, the first Philippine president. Also in the cast is Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon as Quezon’s wife, Aurora.

“Quezon” starts its production this month, and is set for release this year.

“This film is shaping up to be one of the biggest productions in Philippine cinema, with one of the largest casts ever assembled,” TBA Studios President and Chief Operating Officer Daphne Chiu said. “We are excited to share with Iain — and the rest of the world — the production scale and level of artistry that Filipino filmmakers are capable of.”

