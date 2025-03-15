WATCH: Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan switch bodies again in 'Freakier Friday'

MANILA, Philippines — Disney dropped a teaser trailer for "Freakier Friday," the much-anticipated sequel to "Freaky Friday," starring Lindsay Lohan and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis.

The first film, released in 2003 and an adaptation of Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same, sees Jamie and Lindsay's characters — a mom and daughter — switch bodies.

The teaser for "Freakier Friday" begins with Jamie's Tess Coleman and Lindsay's Anna Coleman speaking to a fortune teller (Vanessa Bayer), who notes that their "lifelines have intersected before" and might have to learn a lesson again.

As Chappell Roan's "Hot To Go!" begins, Tess and Anna wake up the following morning not in their own bodies again, but this time they have not switched with each other.

Instead, Anna switched with her daughter Harper (Julia Butters), while Tess switched with Anna's soon-to-be stepdaughter Lily (Sophia Hammons).

The younger girls are naturally more shocked at the body switch, with Lily (in Tess' body) exclaiming, "My face looks like a Birkin bag that's been left out in the sun to rot!"

Anna (in Harper's body) explains to the younger girls that last time she and Tess pretended to be each other while figuring out how to reverse the change.

WATCH: Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis switch bodies again in sequel 'Freakier Friday'

The sequel appears to follow the same beats as "Tess" goes to play pickleball, "Anna" goes to work, and "Harper" and "Lily" go to school.

Harper and Lily try to do things on their own by running Tess and Anna's bodies into each other, just like in the 2003 film. And just like the previous film, it does not work.

The teaser ends with Lily (in Tess' body) telling Harper (in Anna's body) to make a sexy, grand entrance, which is demonstrated by Chad Michael Murray's Jake, Anna's boyfriend from the first movie.

Also returning from the 2003 film are Mark Harmon as Tess' husband Ryan, Ryan Malgarini as Anna's brother Harry, Stephen Tobolowsky as Elton Bates, Christina Vidal and Haley Hudson as Anna's best friends, and Lucille Soong and Rosalind Chao as the Chinese mother-and-daughter tandem behind the original switch.

Joining Julia and Sophia as newcomers is Filipino-Canadian actor Manny Jacinto as Eric, Anna's current boyfriend and Lily's father.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, "Freakier Friday" comes out in theaters this August 2025. — Video from Disney's YouTube channel

RELATED: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris clash in 'F1' trailer