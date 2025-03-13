^

Movies

WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 1:25pm
WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer
Poster for Disney's live-action version of 'Lilo & Stitch'
Disney / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Disney has released the first official trailer for "Lilo & Stitch," the live-action adaptation of the studio's 2002 hit movie of the same name.

The trailer begins with the booming voice of Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman announcing the capture of Experiment 626, Stitch (voiced again by Chris Sanders).

Stitch's escape from detention is like-for-like from the original film, onboard a red police cruiser as he crash lands in Hawaii.

Young girl Lilo (newcomer Maia Kealoha) mistakes Stitch's aircraft for a shooting star so she wishes for "a best friend."

The titular characters meet in a shelter as Stitch pretends to be a blue dog leading to Lilo adopting him. Lilo's older sister Nani (Filipino-American actress Sydney Agudong), however, realizes looking after a young girl and an alien is not that easy.

"You sure that's a dog?" asks Kaipo Dudoit's David as Stitch, seated in a baby chair, takes off his leash. Lilo replies, "Hmmm... yeah!"

WATCH: 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action 1st official trailer drops

Clips of Stitch causing chaos precede Lilo and Nani, who says the iconic line, "Ohana means family, family means no one gets left behind, or forgotten." Nani's face gets slammed by the freezer door after the iconic line.

Stitch tells Lilo that he is bad but the little girl assures him, "Sometimes family isn't perfect, that doesn't mean they aren't good."

Stitch drinking from a lava lamp follows. 

Courtney B. Vance's Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis' Jumba Jookiba, and Billy Magnussen's Agent Pleakley also make appearances before the title card.

Returning from the original movie are another Filipino-American actresss, Tia Carrere, (the original Nani), Jason Scott Lee (the original David), and Amy Hill (originally Mrs. Hasegawa) in supporting roles.

The live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie directed by Dean Fleischer Camp will come out in May 2025. — Video from Walt Disney Studio Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: 'Flow', Latvia's trailblazing animation, wins Oscar

DISNEY

LILO AND STITCH

STITCH
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'Mickey 17' review: 2 Robert Pattinsons make space life more fun
7 days ago

'Mickey 17' review: 2 Robert Pattinsons make space life more fun

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 days ago
While perhaps not reaching the heights of "Parasite" or "Memories of Murder," Bong Joon-ho still gives a good commentary on...
Movies
fbtw
Adrien Brody's Oscars 2025 Best Actor speech now longest in Academy history
8 days ago

Adrien Brody's Oscars 2025 Best Actor speech now longest in Academy history

By Kristofer Purnell | 8 days ago
Adrien Brody set the record for the longest Oscars acceptance speech after receiving the Best Actor award at the 97th Academy...
Movies
fbtw
Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025
9 days ago

Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
The late veteran actress Jaclyn Jose was part of the In Memoriam tribute of the 97th Academy Awards yesterday. 
Movies
fbtw
Small-budget sex worker romp 'Anora' triumphs at Oscars
10 days ago

Small-budget sex worker romp 'Anora' triumphs at Oscars

10 days ago
Independent film "Anora" -- the tale of a sex worker whose marriage to the son of a Russian oligarch quickly unravels -- was...
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with