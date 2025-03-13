WATCH: Fil-Am Sydney Agudong in 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Disney has released the first official trailer for "Lilo & Stitch," the live-action adaptation of the studio's 2002 hit movie of the same name.

The trailer begins with the booming voice of Hannah Waddingham as the Grand Councilwoman announcing the capture of Experiment 626, Stitch (voiced again by Chris Sanders).

Stitch's escape from detention is like-for-like from the original film, onboard a red police cruiser as he crash lands in Hawaii.

Young girl Lilo (newcomer Maia Kealoha) mistakes Stitch's aircraft for a shooting star so she wishes for "a best friend."

The titular characters meet in a shelter as Stitch pretends to be a blue dog leading to Lilo adopting him. Lilo's older sister Nani (Filipino-American actress Sydney Agudong), however, realizes looking after a young girl and an alien is not that easy.

"You sure that's a dog?" asks Kaipo Dudoit's David as Stitch, seated in a baby chair, takes off his leash. Lilo replies, "Hmmm... yeah!"

WATCH: 'Lilo & Stitch' live-action 1st official trailer drops

Clips of Stitch causing chaos precede Lilo and Nani, who says the iconic line, "Ohana means family, family means no one gets left behind, or forgotten." Nani's face gets slammed by the freezer door after the iconic line.

Stitch tells Lilo that he is bad but the little girl assures him, "Sometimes family isn't perfect, that doesn't mean they aren't good."

Stitch drinking from a lava lamp follows.

Courtney B. Vance's Cobra Bubbles, Zach Galifianakis' Jumba Jookiba, and Billy Magnussen's Agent Pleakley also make appearances before the title card.

Returning from the original movie are another Filipino-American actresss, Tia Carrere, (the original Nani), Jason Scott Lee (the original David), and Amy Hill (originally Mrs. Hasegawa) in supporting roles.

The live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie directed by Dean Fleischer Camp will come out in May 2025. — Video from Walt Disney Studio Philippines' YouTube channel

