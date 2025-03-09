Seth Fedelin, Morisette big winners at Manila International Film Festival 2025

Singer Morissette (left) and actor Seth Fedelin (right) were the audience' pick for best actress and best actor at the Manila International Film Festival 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Morissette scored a big win for her big screen debut via “Song of the Fireflies” at the recently concluded Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Morissette was the audience’ pick for best actress for her role in the musical film. Her co-stars, Rachel Alejandro and Noel Comia Jr., also picked up the best supporting actress and best supporting actor awards, respectively. “Song of the Fireflies” was awarded best picture.

Seth Fedelin, meanwhile, picked up another acting nod for his role in the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “My Future You.”

He was the audience choice for best actor at the MIFF 2025. Seth was also honored with the breakthrough performance award for his role in his film with perennial screen partner Francine Diaz at last year’s 50th Metro Manila Film Festival.

Congratulations, Seth Fedelin for winning the MIFF Audience Award for Best Actor for the film “My Future You” at the Manila International Film Fest! ?



We are so proud of you, Kapamilya! ???? pic.twitter.com/OcGVSK2ODX — DreamscapePH (@DreamscapePH) March 9, 2025

RELATED: ‘Hello, Love, Again’ wins box-office award at Manila International Film Festival 2025