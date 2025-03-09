Judy Ann Santos wins Best Actress at Fantasporto 2025 for â€˜Espantahoâ€™Â 

Judy Ann Santos wins Best Actress at Fantasporto 2025 for ‘Espantaho’

Judy Ann Santos raises her best actress trophy from the 45th Fantasporto Film Festival held in Porto, Portugal. The actress is cited for her portrayal in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 entry "Espantaho," which she also won the best actress award.

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos is bringing back home a beautiful souvenir from Portugal after bagging the Best Actress award for her performance in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry “Espantaho.”

Judy Ann is the fourth Filipino actor to bag the award at the annual Portuguese film festival dedicated to science fiction, fantasy and horror movies.

“It is heavy. It’s a lot of excess baggage when I get back home,” quipped the actress when she accepted her acting trophy.

Judy Ann thanked her children and husband, host Ryan Agoncillo, who was clapping for her in the audience. She also said that she is proud to bring honor to the Philippines.

“Porto is just a beautiful city and I’m just so happy I’ll be bringing home the best souvenir,” Judy Ann ended her speech.

Titled “Scarecrow” in the international film festival, “Espantaho” is one of the 10 official entries at last year’s 50th MMFF. Chito Roño returned to directing horror, with screenplay by Chris Martinez.

Judy Ann repeated her acting feat at the Portuguese film festival after bagging the same award at last year’s MMFF, the only citation for her entry in annual Philippine festival.

Barbie Forteza won the Philippines’ first Fantasporto win for her performance in the 2016 film “Laut.” Ian Veneracion scored another win two years later in 2018 for his movie “Ilawod.” In 2020, Cristine Reyes bagged an acting award for “UnTrue.”

