^

Movies

Judy Ann Santos wins Best Actress at Fantasporto 2025 for ‘Espantaho’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 9, 2025 | 2:57pm
Judy Ann Santos wins Best Actress at Fantasporto 2025 for â€˜Espantahoâ€™Â 
Judy Ann Santos raises her best actress trophy from the 45th Fantasporto Film Festival held in Porto, Portugal. The actress is cited for her portrayal in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2024 entry "Espantaho," which she also won the best actress award.
Ryan Agoncillo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Judy Ann Santos is bringing back home a beautiful souvenir from Portugal after bagging the Best Actress award for her performance in the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry “Espantaho.” 

Judy Ann is the fourth Filipino actor to bag the award at the annual Portuguese film festival dedicated to science fiction, fantasy and horror movies. 

“It is heavy. It’s a lot of excess baggage when I get back home,” quipped the actress when she accepted her acting trophy. 

Judy Ann thanked her children and husband, host Ryan Agoncillo, who was clapping for her in the audience. She also said that she is proud to bring honor to the Philippines. 

“Porto is just a beautiful city and I’m just so happy I’ll be bringing home the best souvenir,” Judy Ann ended her speech. 

Titled “Scarecrow” in the international film festival, “Espantaho” is one of the 10 official entries at last year’s 50th MMFF. Chito Roño returned to directing horror, with screenplay by Chris Martinez. 

Judy Ann repeated her acting feat at the Portuguese film festival after bagging the same award at last year’s MMFF, the only citation for her entry in annual Philippine festival. 

Barbie Forteza won the Philippines’ first Fantasporto win for her performance in the 2016 film “Laut.” Ian Veneracion scored another win two years later in 2018 for his movie “Ilawod.” In 2020, Cristine Reyes bagged an acting award for “UnTrue.” 

RELATED: 'Exclamation point': Judy Ann Santos revels in 3rd MMFF Best Actress win

FANTASPORTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

JUDY ANN SANTOS
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Adrien Brody's Oscars 2025 Best Actor speech now longest in Academy history
4 days ago

Adrien Brody's Oscars 2025 Best Actor speech now longest in Academy history

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Adrien Brody set the record for the longest Oscars acceptance speech after receiving the Best Actor award at the 97th Academy...
Movies
fbtw
Oscars 2025 analysis: Independent cinema is here to stay
4 days ago

Oscars 2025 analysis: Independent cinema is here to stay

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Palme d'Or winner and Neon outfit "Anora" dominating the Academy Awards signaled one thing: there remains a place for independent...
Movies
fbtw
Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025
5 days ago

Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose part of Oscars' 'In Memoriam' 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
The late veteran actress Jaclyn Jose was part of the In Memoriam tribute of the 97th Academy Awards yesterday. 
Movies
fbtw
Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025
6 days ago

Pinoy pride at Oscars 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Filipino-American singer H.E.R. and Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista made special apperances at the 97th Academy Awards...
Movies
fbtw
Mikey Madison springs Oscar surprise for 'Anora'
6 days ago

Mikey Madison springs Oscar surprise for 'Anora'

6 days ago
For Mikey Madison, the first time is definitely a charm.
Movies
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with