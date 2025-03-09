â€˜Hello, Love, Againâ€™ wins box-office award at Manila International Film Festival 2025Â 

‘Hello, Love, Again’ wins box-office award at Manila International Film Festival 2025

'Hello, Love, Again' cast and director (from left) Valerie Concepcion, Kathryn Bernardo, director Cathy Garcia-Sampana, Alden Richards, Joross Gamboa and Jennica Garcia at the press conference for their movie held in Dolphy Theater in ABS-CBN, Quezon City on October 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards sequel starrer “Hello, Love, Again” was cited with a special award at the recently concluded Manila International Film Festival 2025 (MIFF) in Los Angeles, California.

GMA Pictures President Annette Gozon-Valdes and ABS-CBN Films Head Kriz Gazmen, together with one of the film’s actors Mark Labella, accepted the 2025 MIFF Box Office Hit Award for the Cathy Garcia-Sampana movie.

Both Gozon-Valdes and Gazmen highlighted that milestone achievement on their first-ever collaboration. They also said that through their joint efforts, they were able to achieve a feat.

“Hello, Love, Again” earned a total gross of P1.6 billion in box office after its worldwide release in November last year. It is the sequel to the 2019 film “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

MQuest Ventures’ “Song of the Fireflies” was the big winner of the night. It bagged five awards.

The film scored three acting awards: Morisette (Best Actress), Rachel Alejandro (Best Supporting Actress), and Noel Comia Jr. (Best Supporting Actor). It was also named Best Picture.

Seth Fedelin, the star of “My Future You,” bagged the Best Actor plum.

RELATED: MMFF 2024 movies, 'Hello, Love, Again' lead MIFF 2025 showcase in California