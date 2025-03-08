WATCH: Marvel drops 'Thunderbolts' teaser with A24 treatment

MANILA, Philippines — Marvel Studios released a new teaser video for upcoming movie "Thunderbolts" inspired by the trailer format of fellow studio company A24.

A24 is an independent entertainment production company, which often distributes arthouse and distinctly original films, earning the praise and admiration of moviegoers.

Some of the studio's most well-known movies include "Hereditary," "Lady Bird," "The Brutalist," "Past Lives," and Best Picture Oscar winners "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and "Moonlight."

Marvel titled the teaser "Absolute Cinema" — a reference to a meme with legendary director Martin Scorsese and subtle jab at the filmmaker's past comments that superhero films don't qualify as "real cinema."

After an A24-style logo of Marvel Studios, the video mentions its cast had starred in "Midsommar," "A Different Man," and "You Hurt My Feelings," all A24 films.

WATCH: Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' gets A24 treatment

Yelena Belova's Florence Pugh was the breakout star of 2019's "Midsommar." Bucky Barnes' Sebastian Stan appeared in "A Different Man" last year, while Valentina Allegra de Fontaine's Julia Louis-Dreyfus led the cast of "You Hurt My Feelings" in 2023.

The teaser then mentioned director Jake Schreir and two of the film's writers, Lee Sung-jin and Joanna Calo, were pivotal in the creation of Netflix series "Beef" before going on to reference creative members that worked on past A24 projects.

Director of photography Andrew Droz Palermo did the cinematography of "The Green Knight" and "A Ghost Story," while production designer Grace Yun worked on "Hereditary," "First Reformed," and "Past Lives." Co-editor Harry Yoon edited "Minari," while composer Son Lux scored "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

Cut in between title cards were mostly new clips from the movie, all still presented in A24 style.

"Thunderbolts," the last movie in Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opens in Philippine theaters in May 2025. — Video from Marvel Entertainment's YouTube channel

