'Mickey 17' review: 2 Robert Pattinsons make space life more fun

MANILA, Philippines — The Oscar-winning director of "Parasite" Bong Joon-ho returns to the big screen with many versions of Robert Pattinson in "Mickey 17."

The film stars Pattinson as Mickey Barnes who signs up for a four-year space trip as an "expendable" — his body is replicated each time he dies while doing dangerous tasks.

As the title suggests, Barnes reaches his 17th copy, but after being presumed dead, an 18th Mickey is printed, making them "multiples," which is considered illegal by manic expedition leader Kenneth Marshall (Mark Ruffalo).

Joon-ho has earned a reptutation for creating film with striking social discussions, just a few examples being "The Host" and "Snowpiercer."

As such, adapting Edward Ashton's book "Mickey7" allows for a visual exploration into the concept of clones as controlled by oppressive leaders.

"Mickey 17" doesn't dive enough into this idea despite many characters asking Mickey "what does it feel to die over and over again" — Mickey appears to have just gotten used to the idea.

Pattinson does offer a fun contrast in his two versions: one acts subordinate and delivers the film's lighter moments; the other stern and plots against Ruffalo's Marshall and his overbearing wife Ylfa (Toni Collette).

Speaking of Marshall and Ylfa, Ruffalo and Collette deliver comedic performances ideal for Joon-ho's tone of storytelling, amplified further when pitted against the 17th version of Mickey.

The rest of the supporting cast — Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Anamaria Vartolomei, Cameron Britton, and Daniel Henshall — pull their weight but a lot hinges on Pattinson being the literal face of the film.

Joon-ho previously mentioned seeing Pattinson in movies like "The Lighthouse," "The Batman," and "Good Time," speaking to his range and the goofy side he presented when they first met.

"Robert was really the actor that came to mind when I thought about who could play these two very different roles and accomplish this," Joon-ho said.

In differentiating the two Mickeys, Joon-ho said Pattinson actualized the detailed ideas the director had for Mickey 17, then went to a whole new dimension for Mickey 18.

"He really surpassed the boundaries I had set for this character, added so many specific ideas and brought such a new energy, things that I never even imagined, really," Joon-ho shared, adding that Pattinson would improvise on set with quirky dialogue and fun moments.

All these moments show in "Mickey 17" even when Joon-ho shifts tones, as he often does, and it really cements Pattinson as a leading man for all occasions.

While perhaps not reaching the heights of "Parasite" or "Memories of Murder," Joon-ho still gives a good commentary on how ridiculous life in space could be if spearheaded by idiotic people in power.

